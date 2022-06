A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after she was run over by her drunk-driving husband, police said. The 41-year-old victim was on E. 16th St. near Ave. X in Sheepshead Bay at 5:30 p.m. Friday when she opened the door to a black Genesis SUV and began arguing with 34-year-old hubby Myroslav Iakymovych. When Iakymovych started to drive off, the woman grabbed the open door to ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO