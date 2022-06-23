ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

State of the County event planned

Times News
 3 days ago

The annual State of the County for Carbon County event will include presentations from Congressman Dan Meuser, and top officials from St. Luke’s, Carbon...

www.tnonline.com

Times News

Carbon County commissioners

The Carbon County commissioners acted on the following items during their weekly meeting on Thursday. • Approved an agreement with Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP of Allentown to install Detex Rim Devices exit devices on three public access doors in courtrooms 1 and 2. The total cost is $11,970. •...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

NEPA Horror Fest returns to Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a spooky time Saturday at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City for the NEPA Horror Fest. The all-day event featured dozens of vendors, live music, and scary movie screenings including Stephen King's Pet Sematary, the star of which, Miko Hughes, was there for a meet and greet.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Panther Valley divided on budget

The Panther Valley school board will need a special meeting to pass a 2022-23 budget. A proposed tax increase which passed earlier this month failed to get enough votes for final approval Thursday night. The vote to pass the budget was 4-2 - one vote short of the five votes...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Time for Grand Central to fold on unpopular Slate Belt landfill expansion plan | Turkeys & Trophies

It might seem like local municipalities have little control over how private land is used judging by the proliferation of warehouses in the Lehigh Valley, but that’s not always the case. With the right zoning in place, municipalities have a reasonable degree of authority. And Plainfield Township exercised that authority when its board of supervisors in 2020 rejected a request by Waste Management’s Grand Central Sanitary Landfill to expand. Now, Grand Central is back with a second request. It’s arguing that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic crippled its ability to sell the plan to residents. If the residents only had a chance to hear the amazing things that more piles of garbage in their backyard would do for their lives, there’d be an outpouring of support for the expansion, we suppose the thinking goes. To be fair, there are substantial economic benefits to the expansion, which would extend the landfill’s operations by 20 years. This would in turn preserve good-paying jobs, a generous host fee for the township and other perks. But we’re not here to argue for or against the expansion itself. Our point is that Plainfield Township has already made a decision on the matter, and Grand Central ought to respect that decision. Going back for a second shot under the pretense that the proposal didn’t get a fair shake the first time around comes off as an affront to township supervisors and smells a tad arrogant. It’s also a waste of time and taxpayer resources that now must be used for professional services, public hearings and more. If Grand Central truly wants to be a good neighbor, it ought to fold on this effort and move on.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Legion Auxiliary names essay winners

Americanism Essay Winners in Shoemaker-Haydt Unit #314 American Legion Auxiliary have been announced. The title of the essay is “How can we support families who provide care to their veterans.”. The 2022 winners:. • Class 11, grades 5 and 6: Ava Serfass, Lehighton Area Elementary School. Ava won in...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton Area school board

Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday night:. • The contract with Leon A. George II School Buses Inc., for transportation of school students beginning July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024. • The food service contract renewal with Metz Culinary for the 2022-23...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Franklin Township

Franklin Township approved the following business this week:. • Garbage collection that would normally take place on Monday, July 4, will be done on Tuesday, July 5. • A motion was made to extend the Declaration of Disaster Emergency that was declared due to the pandemic. The declaration was due to expire June 30, 2022. The supervisors voted to extend it to Sept. 30, 2022. Supervisors Fred Kemmerer Jr. and Robin Cressley voted to extend the declaration. Supervisor Jason Frey voted against it, stating that “there is no more emergency.”
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

On this date: June 24, 1966

Richard Hoben of Lansford was re-elected president of the Carbon County Tourist Promotion Agency during a meeting held last evening in Lehighton. William Van Dyke, Weatherly, was named vice president; Albert U. Koch, Lehighton, treasurer; and Josiah Behrens, Penn Forest Township, secretary. Hoben and Joseph Kriss, Lehighton R.D., were authorized...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill lawyer to serve on board of governors

Schuylkill County lawyer Eric M. Prock, partner in the Pottsville-based law firm of Fanelli, Evans & Patel PC, began a three-year term on the Pennsylvania Bar Association Board of Governors at the conclusion of the association’s annual meeting, May 13, in Hershey. One of 12 zone governors who serve...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Panther Valley news for June 24, 2022

The menu at the Panther Valley Senior Center for June 27-July1 is:. Monday: Chicken and gravy, mushroom rice, green beans, orange, cookie or beef Caesar salad. Tuesday: Split pea soup, pork and peppers sandwich, steak fries, fruit salad or barbecue chicken salad. Wednesday: Baked ravioli, broccoli and cauliflower, grapes, jello...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Neighborhood Spotlight: Summit Hill woman says ‘volunteerism is a duty’

For nearly a quarter century, Marlene Basiago says, the Panther Valley community was good to her as she operated the successful former Helping Hand Clinic in Summit Hill. In retirement, she wants to give back through volunteerism. “Volunteerism is a duty,” said Basiago, who delivered occupational and physical therapies to...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Road to be closed for work

South Fireline Road will be closed for road work from July 18 to Aug. 18, according to Parryville council member Donald Smith. Local residents should take other routes. Representatives from DaVita presented information on a DEP sewage facilities planning module which will partner Parryville with Franklin Township for a small portion of land. Council unanimously voted to accept the module.
PARRYVILLE, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Tax Claim Bureau of Carbon County to Compass Geographic LLC, West Grove, property on Church Street, $900. Aubrey Bourgault to Branden Charles Dye, 3521 Mountain Road, Slatington, property at 408 Ore St., $225,000. East Penn Township. Brad Mickley to Briann Wanchanic, 12 S. Kittatinny Road, Lehighton, property at 12 S....
CARBON COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
Times News

Schuylkill budget adjustments presented

Schuylkill County Finance Director Paul E. Buber presented the following budget adjustments at a public commissioners meeting Wednesday. Budget adjustments involve moving funds between line items; there are not any increases in spending. For the recycling program, $1,000. The county stopped collecting recycling in 2020. However, four municipalities, Pottsville, Tamaqua,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC./PROLOGIS INC. WAREHOUSES: 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until...
RETAIL
Times News

Hootenanny returns to Summit Hill on Sunday

Summit Hill’s original annual folk festival makes a return to the community on Sunday. The ninth annual Hootenanny, interrupted the past two years by COVID restrictions, will be held in Ludlow Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free, with various bands performing throughout the day.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Council denies request to vacate street

Palmerton Borough will not grant a couple’s request to vacate a portion of First Street from Harvard Avenue to Alley L. following a 4-2 vote from borough council Thursday night. The denial comes one month after council tabled the request from Ryan and Valerie Heimbach who own two lots,...
PALMERTON, PA

