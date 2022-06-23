ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville man charged with murder in stabbing investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing investigation in Russellville.

Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett confirmed his officers were called out to a stabbing at a home on Cotaco Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found Richard Anthony Davis, 42, unresponsive with a stab wound.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim was involved in a verbal argument with Tyler Blake Garrison, 31, that turned physical.

Chief Hargett said Garrison left the scene, but returned around 3:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Garrison is charged with murder, drug trafficking, and several possession counts.

Garrison is being held in the Russellville City Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.

