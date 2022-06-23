June 24 – June 30, 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
729 Malta Avenue Extension, Malta | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ballston Spa Public Library, 18 Low St., Ballston Spa The library will kick off its annual summer program for children, teens, and adults. All programs run from June 24 to August 20 with free events and activities that are open...

Troy Record

Longtime Spa City resident celebrates 106th birthday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Longtime Spa City resident Elizabeth “Bet” Smith celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday, marking the start of a new year for the beloved centenarian. Born on June 26, 1916, Smith has experienced a lot in her 106 years, and she’s still finding ways...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

See The Adirondacks In A Hot Air Balloon

I watched my son's baseball game last weekend, and on this beautiful Sunday were several hot air balloons up in the sky. They were so graceful and pretty. All I thought was the view had to be spectacular. A hot air balloon is on my bucket list for me, especially...
ALBANY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
NORTHVILLE, NY
wamc.org

Gaffney's pays fine, agrees to list of terms before reopening

A downtown Saratoga Springs bar is taking steps to reopen and has agreed to a set of terms from the New York State Liquor Authority after being shuttered last month. Gaffney’s on Caroline Street in downtown Saratoga Springs had its liquor license suspended on May 3rd, following a string of violent incidents linked to the bar.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bishop Maginn graduates last class in Albany

Susan Silverstein has seen more than her fair share of Bishop Maginn High School graduations. In fact, this year marked graduation number 24. “I think this world needs a lot of really good people, and I fully believe this class will do it,” Silverstein said. “They are going to go out and change the world.”
ALBANY, NY
albanyproper.com

Juneteenth celebration ends in police aggression, calls for City Hall action

Activists rallied outside of Albany City Hall on Thursday to call for justice after Albany Police officers allegedly assaulted a child during a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday. According to the Times Union, police arrived to shut down Juices Forever’s third annual Juneteenth celebration after organizers were denied a permit to...
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

Three arrested for selling and possessing drugs in Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested Thomas A. Allen, 33, of Greenfield Center, after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. Allen is accused of selling and possessing quantities of crack cocaine throughout Saratoga County. A search...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany police investigating shooting incident

Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened on near Second Street. On Sunday, at about 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Second and Judson Streets for reports of shots fired.
North Country Public Radio

Fifty years of fusing found stone and metal in Wells, NY

For fifty years, Adirondack artist John Van Alstine has been creating sculptures, sometimes monumental in size, from found stone, discarded steel beams and chunks of wood. His home and art space in Wells, NY, includes workshops, a historic lumber mill and an outdoor sculpture garden along the west branch of the Sacandaga River.
WELLS, NY

