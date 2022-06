STILLWATER – The dead period is coming up soon and starting on June 27 through July 24 there will be no official or unofficial visits. No off-campus recruiting and no phone calls from coaches to prospects, so schools are in the midst of tying up loose recruiting ends and prospects are getting out for some final looks at schools they are serious about. Oklahoma State is very serious about Houston (Klein Forest) running back Parker Jenkins. We thought the talented 5-10, 185-pound running back visited earlier this month, but it was really lined up for June 23-25. We believe that Jenkins visit is the last official recruiting visit before Oklahoma State coaches and staff start taking vacations during the dead period.

