There has been an influx of kittens at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter. They are boys and girls, tabbies, tuxedos, and more. Some are ready to be adopted now and some will be ready in a few weeks, once they have had all their shots. Vaccinations and spay/neuter surgery are included in the adoption fee. For more information, about adoptable pets, or to report a lost or found pet, call the shelter at 508-252-5421 or e-mail a.ruscetta@comcast.net,

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO