The final Division III LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings were released in June, and Ithaca College’s dominance on the courts, fields, and water was shown. Ithaca finished 11th overall in the division, with a total of 770.5 points. That number was not only the best total in the Liberty League — where the Bombers finished 39 spots ahead of the closest competition — but tops in New York State.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO