(Dixie National Forest, UT) — Fire managers say containment of a wildfire in southern Utah will grow thanks to favorable weather. The Left Fork Fire has burned more than 42-hundred acres in the Dixie National Forest since it was first reported on June 18th. Containment is still just five-percent, but fire managers said yesterday that rain in the area should help firefighters gain more control. More than 650 firefighters are currently working on the fire.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO