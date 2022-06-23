ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, MO

Scammers targeting Missourians with timeshares in Mexico

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGa8r_0gJvTBSP00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Fraudsters are targeting Missourians who own timeshare properties in Mexico.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Securities Division, these persistent grifters will contact property owners posing as a representative of a brokerage firm, travel agency, title company, or escrow agent, and promise to pay large sums of money for the property or the individual’s claim on the property.

In some cases, the scammers have used official-looking documents, including contracts and title paperwork. They may also design fake websites that mimic legitimate companies but contain false information.

Trending: Dump trucks sit empty as St. Louis trash piles up

“With the advance of technology and the availability of personal information online, fraudsters prey upon the good nature of citizens through sophisticated schemes to steal and deceive,” said Ashcroft. “If you receive an unsolicited call, take the time to investigate before turning over any of your hard-earned money.”

Victims are told they need to pay a tax or fee on the timeshare property. Sometimes, the con artists will pose as representatives of the Mexican government or financial institution in making these demands. On at least one occasion, a scammer convinced an elderly victim to liquidate assets in their IRA and send proceeds to the caller.

If you receive a solicitation or suspect someone you know is being targeted for this sort of scheme, you’re encouraged to call the state’s toll-free investor protection hotline at 800-721-7996 or the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline at 800-392-8222. You can also file a complaint online at www.MissouriProtectsInvestors.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

New bill could use pandemic relief funds to help St. Louisians access abortions outside Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, St. Louis aldermen introduced a bill to provide funding for increased access to abortion services. Board Bill 61 would create the Reproductive Equity Fund. It would allocate $1 million from the ARPA funds for grants to provide funding for logistical support like transportation, lodging or childcare.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, MO
Mexico, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Motley Fool

Missouri Drivers Can Claim Gas Tax Refund With Receipts on July 1

If you're a Missouri driver, don't miss out on the gas tax refund. Missouri residents are now paying a higher gas tax. Drivers can claim a refund on last year's $0.025 gas tax increase. Missouri increased its state gas tax last fall, adding to the price that residents pay when...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Timeshare#Fraud#Mexican
FOX2Now

St. Louis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-70 in Boone County

A St. Louis man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-70 westbound in Boone County, Missouri at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-70 and slowed down for traffic ahead. The motorcycle hit the back of the truck, went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

State treasurer encourages Missourians to check Unclaimed Property list

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to return Unclaimed Property to Missourians. Beginning June 20, the names of more than 129,400 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state. Missourians can also search and view the lists by county on ShowMeMoney.com.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
FOX2Now

Ringleader sentenced after distributing cocaine in Missouri, Illinois

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal judge has sentenced the ringleader of a cocaine trafficking operation with ties to Missouri, Illinois and several other states. Samuel Ruben Caraway, 46, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Investigators say that resulted in the seizure of $1.2 million dollars in cash, $72,000 in jewelry, and several kilos of cocaine.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri governor signs proclamation ending most abortions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.” The proclamation prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless there is a medical emergency. It also protects women receiving an illegal abortion from being prosecuted in violation of the act.
MISSOURI STATE
The 74

Missouri Attorney General Subpoenas School Districts Over Student Surveys

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized as asking […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy