ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Manning Move: Family QB Dynasty Continues with Arch to Longhorns

Centre Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JUNE 23 MORE MANNING: The Texas Longhorns have earned the biggest recruiting win in the modern era...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to frustrating Jimmy Johnson news

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the best NFL teams of the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls in that decade. A big part of that success came from Jimmy Johnson, who coached the team from 1989 to 1993 and took one of the worst teams in the league and turned them into two-time champions.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The retirement scoreboard for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now reads:. Gronkowski officially retired from the National Football League for a second time this week. Brady, of course, retired earlier this year, but opted to play another season. Gronkowski joked that Brady doesn't like to lose... It's tough to see...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas. Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more. He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an...
NFL
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma. Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more. At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma. Alabama got...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
City
Euless, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Brady, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Criticized For Response To Supreme Court Ruling

The NFL has been taking some heat this weekend for their response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade - or rather, their lack of a response. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, NFL analyst Michael Silver ripped the NFL for not issuing a statement on the decision overturning the federal right to an abortion. He effectively accused them of being hypocrites for being silent after spending a month "draped in pink" to celebrate Pride Month.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NBA Draft

The mother of top NBA Draft prospect Dyson Daniels went viral on ESPN on Thursday night. Daniels, who went No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, was accompanied at the NBA Draft by his mom and dad. Social media took a liking to Daniels' mother, Brikitta Kool-Daniels, who stole...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Wall Of Fame Member Passes Away At 88

The Buffalo Bills lost a cherished and respected member of the franchise who worked with them for nearly 40 years today as Ed Abramoski passed away. He was 88 years old. Edward "Abe" Abramoski went into athletic training in college after a back injury ended his football playing career. He worked at the University of Detroit, the Detroit Lions and the U.S. Military Academy, becoming well-regarded in his field.
NFL
On3.com

Manning Family raves about Alabama QB Bryce Young

On Thursday, the annual Manning Passing Academy kicked off. The event, which has been ongoing for the past 26 years, features some of the top football coaches and players in the country passing on their knowledge to eighth grade and high school football players. Helming the event is the Manning...
NFL
The Spun

Nebraska Starting OL Announces He's Suspended For 2022 Season

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouilli has been suspended for the entire 2022 season, he announced today. In a statement released on Twitter, Nouilli explained that he failed a drug test, rendering him ineligible. It's not clear what Nouilli tested positive for. The Frankfurt, Germany native will remain a member of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Hernandez Anniversary

Nine years to the day, Aaron Hernandez news shocked the National Football League. The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested, charged with murder and released by the AFC East franchise on June 26, nine years ago. It was one of the most-shocking days in recent NFL history. Hernandez...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Lsu#Clemson#Sec#Baltimore Ravens#Fox Sports
On3.com

4-star EDGE Wilky Denaud down to four schools

Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll four-star EDGE Wilky Denaud is down to four schools in his recruitment, he announced on Friday morning. Denaud is the No. 311 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 37 EDGE and the No. 58 senior player in the state of Florida.
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
On3.com

Four-Star WR Johntay Cook Names Three Finalists

One of the top wide receivers in the country has narrowed his list to three. DeSoto (Texas) speedster Johntay Cook is the No. 32 player in the 2023 class, per the On3 Consensus Rankings. Cook is the No. 6 ranked wide receiver per those same rankings. The 5-foot-11, 171-pounder took...
DESOTO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy