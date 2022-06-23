ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

A Georgia inmate wants to die by firing squad, the Supreme Court just made it more likely

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUEU4_0gJvQm1n00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Supreme Court is siding with a Georgia inmate who wants to die by firing squad.

Michael Wade Nance shot and killed 43-year-old Gagor Balogh in 2002 in Gwinnett County. Nance was trying to get away after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan in Lilburn.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nance is currently on death row. He sued Georgia’s prison system claiming lethal injection could cause him excruciating pain. He insists his veins are “severely compromised and unsuitable for sustained intravenous access.” Lethal injection is currently the only option for death row inmates in Georgia.

“Execution by firing squad is both swift and virtually painless,” reads the federal lawsuit.

“This case is about whether a prisoner can challenge a method of execution as unconstitutionally cruel even when it is the only method that the State has adopted. If the answer is no, the courthouse doors will be closed to many prisoners who simply seek to have their death sentences carried out in a humane and lawful manner. In short, Mr. Nance’s case is about access to a humane execution, not a challenge to the death penalty itself,” said Nance’s attorney, Matthew Hellman, in a statement at the time of the arguments before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Nance on Thursday.

“A death row inmate may attempt to show that a State’s planned method of execution, either on its face or as applied to him, violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on “cruel and unusual” punishment,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan in the majority opinion.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The ruling does not mean Nance will be executed by firing squad. Nance can now challenge the state’s method of execution through a civil rights lawsuit.

The court returned the case to the Atlanta based Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit for proceedings that line up with the Supreme Court’s new ruling.

IN OTHER NEWS:

FDA to ban Juul electronic cigarettes from US market According to news outlets, the FDA has been reviewing the vaping company’s data for nearly two years. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lilburn, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Tucker, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer believes this may be the tip of the iceberg of legal action to come in Roe v. Wade ruling

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One local constitutional law attorney in Georgia believes this may be the beginning when it comes to lawsuits and court decisions regarding abortion. Channel 2′s Gwinnet County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, went to Gwinnett County and spoke with the attorney who says he doesn’t see things changing for the next couple of decades at least.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Death Sentences#Firing Squad#Violent Crime#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Tucker Federal Savings#State
CBS 46

Guns, public safety quickly become key issues in Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Public safety and gun legislation rose dramatically to the forefront of Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled a new round of television ads, linking Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to earlier statements seemingly indicating her support of defunding police departments.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
FDA
kolomkobir.com

Angler catches massive mahi-mahi, shatters GA state record

After 30 thrilling minutes of reeling in a massive fish from the sea, James Roberts held Georgia’s new state record in his hands: a 68-pound, 1.6-ounce dolphinfish. “It wore me out. I couldn’t hardly breathe…it was a blast,” Roberts, a 53-year-old from Midway, told the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Ga. AG’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looking to identify individual in trafficking investigation

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is seeking to identify a person of interest in a current investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has provided a sketch to help in identifying the individual. According to office, the individual has a tattoo on his chest that matches or look similar to the image […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
158K+
Followers
112K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy