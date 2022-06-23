Tulare man ID’d as victim in fatal Fresno shooting, police say. Cops seek two men

Police on Thursday named the 49-year-old man killed this week in a central Fresno shooting.

Robert Ramirez of Tulare was gunned down at Yosemite and Nevada avenues just in his truck around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said Thursday in an update to the homicide.

A ShotSpotter notification of four rounds fired came in after the gunfire, police said. Ramirez was found struck multiple times in the upper body, police said.

He and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:12 a.m., police said.

Officers have determined two men approached Ramirez, police said, and spoke to him before shooting him and fleeing. Officers are still investigating what was said before the shooting, Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Police previously said a woman was with them but changed that information on Thursday. They initially said it appeared the two men arrived with Ramirez, but said Thursday they approached him in his truck.

Cervantes said Ramirez was not robbed and evidence appears to show he was targeted for the shooting. He said police have no reason to believe it is gang related.

The men fled on foot and officers are looking for surveillance and witnesses in the area, police said.

It was the 27th homicide so far in 2022, compared to 37 the same time last year, according to police.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 .