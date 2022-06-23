ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Tulare man ID’d as victim in fatal Fresno shooting, police say. Cops seek two men

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Police on Thursday named the 49-year-old man killed this week in a central Fresno shooting.

Robert Ramirez of Tulare was gunned down at Yosemite and Nevada avenues just in his truck around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said Thursday in an update to the homicide.

A ShotSpotter notification of four rounds fired came in after the gunfire, police said. Ramirez was found struck multiple times in the upper body, police said.

He and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:12 a.m., police said.

Officers have determined two men approached Ramirez, police said, and spoke to him before shooting him and fleeing. Officers are still investigating what was said before the shooting, Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Police previously said a woman was with them but changed that information on Thursday. They initially said it appeared the two men arrived with Ramirez, but said Thursday they approached him in his truck.

Cervantes said Ramirez was not robbed and evidence appears to show he was targeted for the shooting. He said police have no reason to believe it is gang related.

The men fled on foot and officers are looking for surveillance and witnesses in the area, police said.

It was the 27th homicide so far in 2022, compared to 37 the same time last year, according to police.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCkbu_0gJvQVyK00
Robert Ramirez, 49, of Tulare was the victim of a fatal shooting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Fresno police said. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT/Submitted photo

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

