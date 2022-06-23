ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Ninth detainee death of 2022 reported by Oklahoma County jail administrators

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

An Oklahoma County jail detainee died at the hospital Wednesday after attempting suicide in his cell, according to jail officials.

Melvin Loveless, 44, was found by a detention officer who was performing site checks about 7:16 p.m., according to the jail. Medical personnel and other officers were called and began life-saving efforts, authorities said.

When fire department and emergency medical personnel arrived, Loveless was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m., officials said.

Oklahoma County jail: Can a new building fix problems?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITS0t_0gJvQKVZ00

County officials said Loveless was the ninth detainee at the Oklahoma County jail to die while in custody this year.

Loveless was booked into the jail on June 12 in connection to an assault and battery case dating back to 2020, court records show.

County officials said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was notified to help with the investigation if necessary. The state medical examiner's office will determine the final cause of death, official said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ninth detainee death of 2022 reported by Oklahoma County jail administrators

