Russellville, AL

Russellville Police: verbal argument allegedly leads to deadly stabbing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Russellville on Wednesday night. According to Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett, officers responded to reports...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Man killed in apartment fire in Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Coroner has confirmed that a man has died after an apartment fire in Hanceville. Officials say this happened at the Autumnwood Apartments. The victim has been identified at 67-year-old Gary Holmes. So far no word on what caused this fire. Subscribe to our...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Falkville man killed in Morgan County motorcycle wreck

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a deadly motorcycle wreck on Holmes Drake Road near Falkville. It happened just before noon. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as 50-year-old John Cousins, of Florida, who recently moved to Morgan County. Chunn says Cousins crashed near...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle motorcycle crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash near Falkville Sunday around noon. The Morgan County Coroner says that John Cousins, 50, was killed in a single-vehicle crash. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Holmes...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Russellville man killed in single-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division say 47-year-old William Smith of Russellville was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Franklin County 81 approximately eight miles east of Russellville according to ALEA. Troopers say Smith was...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Anthony Davis
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Juvenile injured in Hartselle shooting

Hartselle Police say a juvenile was shot Thursday near Crestline Elementary School. Lt. Alan McDearmond, public information officer for the department, said the victim was in a vehicle near the intersection of Frost and Crestline streets when they were shot by someone in another vehicle. The victim's injuries were not...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Madison Police announce road closure

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department announced that Wall Triana Hwy. will be closed between Wood Creek Dr. and Jay Dr. for an undetermined amount of time. The announcement comes after a water main break in the area. Madison Police urge drivers to use alternate routes when traveling.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama Drug Task Force agents and Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged a Decatur man on drug-related charges. Agents arrested Timothy Swanson, 37, on June 22 at his residence. During the arrest, agents discovered a trafficking amount of methamphetamine in Swanson’s...
DECATUR, AL
CNHI

Arrests for Monday, June, 20 - Thursday, June 23, 2022

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:. Failure to appear- driving without a license: Stephen M Reynolds, Jr., 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Burglary, third degree: Joshua E. Burditus, 37, of...
CULLMAN, AL
wcbi.com

Fulton Police looking for a person suspected of larceny with lumber

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Fulton Police and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are looking for a person suspected of larceny with lumber. On June 6th a phone order for over $8,000 worth of lumber was placed to Riley’s Building Supply in Fulton. The supplies were charged to a...
FULTON, MS
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 24, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 24, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 23 domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 10th St. SE; damaged door; $3,000theft of property – 1st degree; person; Olive St. SW; ’04 GMC Envoy; $5,500criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW Arrests June 23 Combs, Bradley R; 38 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Golden, Kate M; 28 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Haynes, Benjamin M; 36 FTA – open container in vehicleFTA – driving without licenseFTA – improper lane usageFTA – fail to signal McWaters, Taylor Z; 29 FTA – public intoxication (2 counts) Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Six sentenced for smuggling drugs into Fayette County Jail

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Six people were sentenced to lengthy prison terms following an investigation into contraband smuggled into the Fayette County Jail, according to 24th Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. Hamlin said each person played a role in smuggling illegal drugs and paraphernalia, including methamphetamine, heroin, Suboxone...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Woman facing theft, forgery charges

A woman is accused of depositing 29 checks totaling $91,000 into an account without permission or knowledge from the victim, Decatur police said. Melissa Ann Hale, 48, was a caretaker for the 79-year-old victim, according to police. She was arrested Thursday on 10 counts of third-degree forgery and first-degree theft. She is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $165,000.
DECATUR, AL

