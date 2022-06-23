ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
teamLab Visualizes Life as an Uninterrupted Flow of Energy

Cover picture for the articleNow on view at Pace Gallery Geneva. teamLab is usually known for their ethereal installations that often pit visitors in an otherworldly settings. Comprised of a team of architects, engineers, programmers and artists, the collective’s latest exhibition is noticeably different. For the first time, teamLab will be presenting work in Geneva...

A Ma Maniére x Awake NY Unveils Collaborative COLOR CODE Capsule

A Ma Maniére and Awake NY have united to create an apparel capsule as part of The Whitaker Group’s COLOR CODE program. Introduced last year, COLOR CODE is a product collaboration program that champions Black and minority brands to create capsule collections with The Whitaker Group’s retail brands.
Variety

Global Location Professionals Prep for In-Person AFCI Conference

Click here to read the full article. Film commissions all over the world have seen a run on their services as production has boomed across the globe. And AFCI Week, the big confab hosted by the Assn. of Film Commissioners Intl. that runs June 27-29, couldn’t have come back as an in-person event at a better time. After two years without an in-person event, “people are excited to be together, to see their friends, to meet new people and to find out what’s going on in the industry, and meet with industry professionals and executives,” says AFCI president Eve Honthaner, who...
hypebeast.com

XIMONLEE SS23 Bridges Innovation and Sculptural Seduction

In the evolving landscape of fashion, experimental constructions and altered design techniques are becoming increasingly prevalent. But with this newfound territory, designers hold a great deal of creative freedom when it comes to advancing the silhouette status quo. For Berlin-based brand XIMONLEE, its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season furthers this agenda with a seductive exploration of innovative dressing.
hypebeast.com

sacai's SS23 Collection is Unusual, Authentic and Original

Taking part in Paris Fashion Week, designer and founder Chitose Abe shared sacai‘s Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s collection. Standing in the unusual, authentic and original, Abe took on her signature styles with a splicing approach to create a new outlook for the season. Undoubtedly coming in sacai form, the approach of the season created “a sense of informality to silhouettes,” utilizing materials to pay respect to tradition.
Giacomo Puccini
hypebeast.com

Reebok x Très Rasché Reveal Club C Legacy Diamanté

Reebok has reunited with the unisex fashion label Très Rasché for a continuation of its Club C Legacy collaboration with its new Diamanté edition. Furthering their celebration of non-binary fashion, the latest iteration marks the entities’ third Club C Legacy silhouette. Like the name, the design...
hypebeast.com

Mous Lamrabat Imbues a Sense of Hope in Each of His Striking Photographs

Witness ‘Blessings from Mousganistan’ at Foam in Amsterdam. Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam (Foam) unveiled a new presentation of work by the acclaimed Belgian-Moroccan photographer, Mous Lamrabat. Based in the fictional land of Mousganistan, Lamrabat transports the viewer to a world that is rid of the problems on earth — where beauty and compassion is experienced by all of its citizens.
hypebeast.com

Junya Watanabe MAN Fuses American Pop Influences for SS23

Junya Watanabe MAN made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend, presenting an amalgamation of pop culture influences for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. With the subversive track Born Under Punches by Talking Heads playing in the background, Watanabe sets the scene with a look incorporating a Honda logo cap, fitted nylon blazer displaying a faded print of The Girl With Hair Ribbon by Roy Lichtenstein, and drop-crotch jeans featuring Keith Haring logo patches and embroidery.
insideevs.com

Genesis Electrified GV70 Makes Its European Debut At Goodwood

Genesis presents the Electrified GV70 model for the first time in Europe at the 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed. The model originally debuted at the 2021 Auto Guangzhou in China. This new all-electric SUV is joining two other Genesis BEVs - the Electrified G80 and GV60, as the brand is...
hypebeast.com

St. Vincents Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Five Designer Collaborations

Antwerp design store and gallery St. Vincents has invited five designers to create five exclusive objects in celebration of its fifth birthday. Working alongside the store’s founders Henri Delbarre & Geraldine Jackman, Ben Storms, Frank Stabel, Lukas Cober, Fred Rigby, and Cedric Gepner and Sophie Gelinet from Studio Haos have created pieces that each reflect their personal style and approach to design.
hypebeast.com

Reese Cooper’s Levi’s Collaboration Reimagines the Label’s 170-Year Archive

It’s easy to forget that Reese Cooper is only 24. Already in his young career the designer has launched his eponymous label, made his Paris Fashion Week debut and finished as a runner up in the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. Cooper recently passed another major milestone, returning to Paris to show his Spring/Summer 2023 collection and launch a collaboration alongside Levi’s.
hypebeast.com

Japanese Toy Maker Reveals Sushi-Making Truck Circuit

Becoming a master sushi chef can take years to achieve so a Japanese toy maker has created a way to get potential Maki masters started early. Takara Tomy Arts has revealed Kurukuru Norimaki Kojo or “Around and Around Sushi Roll Factory” via its Youtube channel. The toy seems...
hypebeast.com

Represent Fuses Graphics With Minimalism for Summer 2022 Capsule

Following a series of successful pop-up events across the U.K., Represent is now unveiling its Summer 2022 capsule. By bringing in a contrasting color palette across a variety of styles, new brighter colors and fits have been introduced alongside the brand’s signature silhouettes. The collection houses pieces such as the “Patron of the Club” shirt in cream, partnered with the “Tailored Pant” in the same cream hue.
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Palace is already nine weeks into its Summer 2022 seasonal release schedule, and now it follows up on last week‘s comprehensive selection of warm weather garments and goods with a short and sweet array of pieces. Leading the pack this week is the Palace rugby shirt which draws from...
hypebeast.com

UNDERCOVER is Expansive as Ever for SS23

Aside from sharing the latest collection from UNDERCOVERISM, Jun Takahashi also unveiled UNDERCOVER‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Titled “THE DARK SIDE OF THE BRIGHT SIDE,” reflects the evolution of the Japanese designer’s aesthetic themes and expansive nature. Aside from slim tailoring displays, the...
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Taylor Shupe and the Vans Sk8-Hi

It’s one thing to possess an entrepreneurial mentality, but putting that into practice in such a way that is consistent, ethical and ultimately lucrative is a challenge. But Taylor Shupe, a California native and well-seasoned entrepreneur, understands this perfectly. Growing up, he’s always had a fervor for building businesses and manufacturing infrastructure, and his innate curiosity has led him to start a computer accessories brand, be a co-founder of the innovative sock company Stance, serve as a YEEZY Vice Chairman for Kanye West and start FutureStitch — a global textile and technology company designed to create premium knitted products through a business model that promotes social and environmental consciousness.
hypebeast.com

Kar L'Art de L'Automobile Releases its Salomon ACS Pro Advanced Collab

Teased back in May, Kar L’Art de L’Automobile released its Salomon ACS Pro Advanced collaboration at The Broken Arm during Paris Fashion Week over the weekend. Now offering the team-up to the rest of the world, Arthur Kar‘s automobile sporting-focused brand has now released the sneakers and the accompanying collection online.
hypebeast.com

Givenchy Disrupts the Style Vanguard With Shredmaster Keith

Hailing from the Bronx, Keith Hardy, a.k.a Shredmaster Keith, is a renowned skater with an affinity for shredding skateparks in New York’s five boroughs. He’s also known locally for his wild hairstyles, pinstripe suits and pattern-clashing ensembles. When the mood fits, Hardy dons leopard prints, hot pink hair and a single huggie in his ear. Remnants of New York’s No Wave and post-punk scene still reverberate in the LES and draw parallels with contemporary counterculture. If skaters navigate a grungy subculture in fashion, Hardy is unaffected by these rules of conduct. He weaves in and out of trend cycles as confidently as he lands tricks, and his mischievous approach to style mirrors his love for his native city. In line with Givenchy’s evolving fashion ethos, the luxury house tapped Hardy for an exclusive campaign showcasing its edgy Fall 2022 styles and new TK-360 sneakers.
hypebeast.com

Stream KENZO's SS23 Show Live on HYPEBEAST

KENZO is slated to close out the Spring/Summer 2023 season of Paris Fashion Week on June 26. The Parisian label is set to livestream the show on HYPEBEAST at 11 a.m. CET, the final day of the season. KENZO will see NIGO debut his sophomore collection in the city where it all started. Gearing up for the release of the upcoming runway collection, KENZO has taken to Instagram to release a series of promos, including a video of models dressed in denimwear from the Fall/Winter 2022 season, frolicking through the street. The brand has also included a video announcement that draws audiences in through a sea of KENZO flags before addressing the time and date of the show.
hypebeast.com

Champion Taps Social Status for Vintage-Inspired Capsule Collection

After teaming up with Carrots for an exclusive SS22 drop in April, Champion has tapped streetwear label Social Status for a capsule collection inspired by vintage silhouettes. The 20-piece range includes a variety of hoodies, T-shirts, sleeveless tops, sweat pants and more, all of which arrives in predominantly red, black and white colorways. Taking a straightforward approach, several top offerings boast centered and enlarged dual iconography, and others simply host Social Status’ branding in white lettering.
hypebeast.com

CASETiFY and Kakao Friends Reunite for Second Tech Collaboration

Hong Kong and Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand CASETiFY has unveiled its latest tech collaboration. This time around, the brand has reunited with Kakao Friends for a range of fun character-filled pieces. Marking the entities’ second collaboration, the new limited-edition offering is inspired by vintage grocery store trips. The new pieces...
