Southern Charm (2014)

Charleston, SC

 5 days ago

WCBD Count on 2

Man drowns in Edisto River Saturday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man drowned on Saturday on the Edisto River, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a sandbar on the Edisto River just north of Jelicos Landing at 1:47 p.m. Upon arrival, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue and SCDNR were on the scene searching for a missing […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

New Spin Studio In Moncks Corner Celebrates Grand Opening

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – Looking to amp up your cardio? If so, Spin843 might be up your alley. Officially open since February, the owners celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. Mayor Michael A. Lockliear and Town Councilmembers Latorie Lloyd and Chad Sweatman were in attendance. 📢 Stay in the loop. Sign up for Berkeley County news at […] The post New Spin Studio In Moncks Corner Celebrates Grand Opening appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Large grocery giveaway happening Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene supply distribution event is happening Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will hand out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, June 25, starting at 12 p.m. The giveaway event will happen at the center, at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The hot temperatures are here to stay and many Lowcountry residents may be hoping to cool off with a quick swim. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston […]
myrtlebeachsc.com

11 Foot Alligator Kills Myrtle Beach Area Resident

Alligators are not a new phenomenon in the S.C.. In fact, they have existed here since the Ice Age. The recent increase in alligator attacks is due to the population increase of alligators and humans. With more people moving into their habitat, they are coming into contact with them more often and therefore increasing the number of attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: 2 injured in Colleton Co. head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Highway troopers are investigating a head-on crash that injured two motorists Sunday morning in Colleton County, according to officials. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along Cottageville Highway, just after midnight Sunday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a Ford pickup truck headed northbound on the highway veered […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

7 federally indicted in South Carolina cockfighting ring

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — Seven South Carolina residents were arrested Wednesday on charges connected to an illegal cockfighting and gambling ring in Ridgeville. The arrests were made by a team of federal, state and local law enforcement officers and stemmed from a March incident in which 125 roosters were euthanized after the ring was busted. […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO searching for missing Charleston woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Charleston woman. Sherry Nelson, 50, was last seen on May 31 on Ardwick Road on Johns Island. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson was admitted to Bon Secours St Francis Hospital in West Ashley and released that same day. […]
The Post and Courier

Plans have begun to tear down, replace Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor, CEO says

Leaders of a long-troubled public housing complex in Charleston’s upper peninsula have taken the first procedural step toward demolishing the high-rise — a plan which must include consulting with the site's 140 residents and finding them temporary homes. The agency that manages Joseph Floyd Manor still needs approval...
live5news.com

Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of attempting to shoot prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in what investigators called an insurance fraud scheme has been arrested. Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with four counts of money laundering, three counts...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in Saturday night shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel Saturday night. Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

North Charleston police arrest 2 in overnight burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after breaking into buildings in North Charleston. Officers arrested 31-year-old Ernest Wayne Canup just before 4:00 a.m. after breaking into the Goodwill on Eagle Drive. A security company told officers where the suspect was inside the business....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Police investigating crash that caused delays Sunday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says one person suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant. The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involved a rollover. After the crash, the fire district said drivers in the area should expect delays.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

