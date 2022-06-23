Ottumwa's Pro Balloon Races take off

Jeffery Todd Martin, age 60 of Novinger, Missouri passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his residence. Jeff was born in Kirksville, MO on May 14, 1962, the son of Hubert and Norma Jo (Ronchetto) Martin. He was raised in the Novinger area and graduated from Novinger High School. He was united in marriage to Colleen Scofield on January 23, 1988. Following their marriage, the couple lived in the Novinger area. Jeff loved music and playing the guitar, but his grandchildren were the true love of his life. Before retirement he worked for Dickie Transport as a Truck Driver and in the Construction Industry.

