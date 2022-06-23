Ottumwa's Pro Balloon Races take off

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa's Pro Balloon Races kicked off Wednesday, June 22. KTVO was there as four hot air balloon's took flight Wednesday evening. Reporter Tasha Turner had the opportunity to ride along with one of the pilots,...
OTTUMWA, Iowa — In the summer of 1992, Beach Ottumwa opened to the public. Voters approved a $3 million bond to construct the municipal water park. It’s still open today and features a wave pool, multiple slides and a volleyball court.
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The Jefferson County Fair kicked off their summer festivities June 20. The fair has something for everyone, with each day consisting of different events. During its week long stay, the fair has had a petting zoo, car shows, and several competitions visitors could participate in. People...
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — The City of Bloomfield kicked off its Hairy Nation Days celebration, Saturday. The weekend celebration kicked off with nearly 100 runners taking part of the 5k run. Executive Director of Bloomfield Main Street, Jennifer Cutler, told KTVO the event has grown in size this past year.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — On June 8, the board president for Wapello County Conservation, Marsha Parker, was awarded with a 30-year service award during the governor's Volunteer Awards Ceremony. Parker been with the organization for 32 years and said she never expected to get an award like this, especially from...
The Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling today in a long fight over plans for a regional airport in the south-central area of the state. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared municipal airport.
YARMOUTH, Iowa — The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim in the grain silo collapse that happened Tuesday morning. Rickey Ryan Kammerer, 30, of Winfield, Iowa was found by search and rescue personnel amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo. Kammerer had passed away before the rescue crews […]
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Two candidates are running for the Missouri District 3 State Representative, both on the Republican ballot. One of the questions asked was about the candidate's opinion on the elimination of the Personal Property Tax in Missouri. Busick spoke positively about the elimination but said that...
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Waukee woman faces an OWI charge after a deadly motorcycle crash in Johnston. The Iowa State Patrol says a man is dead following a crash just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Johnston. The crash happened at the intersection of Northwest Beaver Drive and 70th Avenue.
The Ottumwa pride block party came back for its second year in Central Park. Visitors could show their support and take part in the pride celebration. Ottumwa Pride Board member, Kristen Payne, told KTVO the support the event received in 2021 allowed them to host a bigger celebration this year.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Activists gathered in Central Park Sunday, to protest the city's updated dog ordinance that would maintain Ottumwa's pit bull ban in place. In a June city council meeting, the city read its updated dog ordinance, ultimately making no change to the ban on pit bulls in a 4-1 vote.
The Iowa Supreme Court has announced they will release their decision for Site A Landowners v. South Central Regional Airport Agency today. In January, the court heard oral arguments about litigation involving the validity of a 28E agreement between Mahaska County and the cities of Pella and Oskaloosa over the creation of a regional airport between the two communities.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two candidates are on the ballot for the Presiding Commissioner position in Adair County, both on the Republican ballot. Starting off with the incumbent Mark Shahan who has been the presiding commissioner for the past three and a half years. The first question both candidates were...
Northeast Missouri — Even though it's the week before the Fourth of July weekend, that doesn't mean there aren't road closures to look out for. In Kirksville, Country Club Drive from East Shepherd Avenue will be closed from June 27 -29 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, Cpl. Kenneth Ford was reported missing in action during the Korean War on December 2, 1950. He was accounted for in September of 2019 through DNA analysis. Cpl. Ford is now returning home to Albia for burial, state officials said. Cpl. Kenneth...
Jeffery Todd Martin, age 60 of Novinger, Missouri passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his residence. Jeff was born in Kirksville, MO on May 14, 1962, the son of Hubert and Norma Jo (Ronchetto) Martin. He was raised in the Novinger area and graduated from Novinger High School. He was united in marriage to Colleen Scofield on January 23, 1988. Following their marriage, the couple lived in the Novinger area. Jeff loved music and playing the guitar, but his grandchildren were the true love of his life. Before retirement he worked for Dickie Transport as a Truck Driver and in the Construction Industry.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — People across the country woke up to the news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, Friday. Communities are now starting to react to the news, including in Southeastern Iowa. Libbey Horvath, a college student back in town for the summer, decided she needed to...
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 4th of July brings all sorts of fun like hot dogs, sparklers and, of course, fireworks. But no matter how much fun they are, you should always be prepared for injuries. A Kirksville doctor told KTVO that if you get a hand injury, make sure...
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Three candidates are running for Adair County prosecuting attorney, all of whom are on the Republican ballot. Current Prosecuting Attorney David Goring was appointed to the position in April after Matt Wilson resigned to accept the position of 2nd judicial circuit judge. Goring said the reason...
