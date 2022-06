Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Time to update the Pink Lady Pledge to act cool, look cool, be cool … and snag an overall deal. Annabel Oakes, the creator and showrunner of the upcoming series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, has signed an overall deal with Paramount Television Studios. Besides writing and running the upcoming Grease prequel that will air on Paramount+, Oakes will also direct an episode of the musical series based on the iconic 1978 film. “Annabel is a brilliant mind, and what she has brought to Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is extraordinary,” said Nicole Clemens, President...

