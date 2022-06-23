ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Ex-Miami-Dade police officer sentenced to 364 days in jail for woman’s rough arrest

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Former Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo was sentenced to just under a year in jail Thursday for his participation in the rough arrest of a woman who had called police for help. Giraldo was sentenced to 364 days in jail, followed by 18 months...

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through June 20, 2022. On 04/04/22, a female victim was involved in a physical altercation with her husband. The victim sustained injuries as a result of the incident.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man following a SWAT situation in Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Albert Myers was taken into custody after allegedly holding a woman hostage. It happened on Saturday afternoon at a home near Southwest 78th Avenue and Eighth...
A social media prank turned into felonies for two 18-year-olds who opted to terrorize more than two dozen Broward residents on Tuesday, police said. Ryan Quiroz and Andrew Morales, both from Pembroke Pines, are facing three counts of misdemeanor simple battery and a first degree felony battery on a person over 65. As of Wednesday, they were still held in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.
MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges after being accused of holding a woman hostage in North Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said they got the call at around 3:45 p.m., about a woman being threatened and held hostage at a residence in the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court. Authorities responded to the scene in force with multiple units, including SWAT and SVU detectives. "The female victim was able to exit the residence and is safe," BSO said.  A short time later, the man inside the residence was taken into custody without incident. There were no reported injuries. 
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale SWAT situation stemming from reports of a man threatening a woman and holding her hostage ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A BSO spokesperson said its patrol deputies responded to the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court...
MIAMI -  Miami-Dade police detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in Homestead on Saturday morning. Police were called to 1389 NW 14th Street, at around 3:30 a.m., after the body of a man was found in the rear alleyway.Once the units arrived, they discovered a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The preliminary information is leading investigators to believe that this may have been a domestic-related incidentCBS4 cameras captured a woman being placed in handcuffs. Authorities suspect the woman is the victim's girlfriend, but that has not been confirmed.The unidentified woman was transported to the homicide bureau for further questioning. No other details had been made available. 
MIAMI – Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that occurred outside a restaurant in Miami, authorities confirmed. According to one of the suspect’s arrest reports, a couple was outside a restaurant at 3201 Seventh Ave. on May 6 when the two suspects, Orlando Eloy Figueredo, 33, and Oscar Armando Zelaya, 32, who were in a blue Dodge pickup truck began speaking “in a dirty manner” to the wife.
Officials are reporting that they have detained a woman for questioning in the shooting death of a man in Homestead. The victim was found in an alleyway in the 1300 block of Northwest 14th Street Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived to the scene around 3:25 a.m. and pronounced...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man was hospitalized following a shooting on Sunday night in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Northwest 184th Street, police said. The man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after...
