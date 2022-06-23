Ex-Miami-Dade police officer sentenced to 364 days in jail for woman’s rough arrest

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in Homestead on Saturday morning. Police were called to 1389 NW 14th Street, at around 3:30 a.m., after the body of a man was found in the rear alleyway.Once the units arrived, they discovered a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The preliminary information is leading investigators to believe that this may have been a domestic-related incidentCBS4 cameras captured a woman being placed in handcuffs. Authorities suspect the woman is the victim's girlfriend, but that has not been confirmed.The unidentified woman was transported to the homicide bureau for further questioning. No other details had been made available.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO