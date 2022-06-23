ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Wendover, NV

Driver not wearing seat belt dies in crash near West Wendover, troopers say

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police released the name of the driver who died in a crash near West Wendover last week. It happened Tuesday, June 14, 2022 around 4:30 a.m. on US Highway...

