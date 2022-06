BOSTON — Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley plans to recommend that Boston Public Schools be declared as an “underperforming district.”. In a statement, a department of education spokesperson said, “I wanted to let you know that DESE, BPS and City officials were unable to come to agreement. Therefore, Commissioner Riley will recommend to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday that they vote to declare Boston Public Schools an underperforming district- this is not receivership but gives the Commissioner the authority to appoint an accountability monitor along with some other oversight ability.”

