Indio, CA

Hiker found dead after becoming separated from their spouse on Indio trail

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
A hiker was found dead along an Indio trail after becoming separated from their spouse Wednesday afternoon.

A couple in their mid-70s went out on a hike at the Badlands Trail located near Avenue 42 and Golf Center Parkway. The couple was staying at a time-share resort located near the trail, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department.

Guitron said the couple somehow got separated during their hike. The wife called the police shortly after 1:30 p.m. and a search was launched.

The man's body was found on the trail later in the afternoon. The death is not considered to be suspicious, Guitron added.

The man has not been identified at this time.

