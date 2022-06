HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you may need your umbrella for a little while longer, you will be able to trade it for the sunglasses by this afternoon. The cold front will exit the region this morning, bringing clearing skies and cooler temperatures our way as we enter the final days of June. Highs will make their way into the low 80s this afternoon as the clouds give way to sunshine. Dew points will start to drop again too.

HAZARD, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO