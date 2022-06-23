Topgolf announces it is coming to West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A third golf entertainment complex is coming to the metro, and this time it is the biggest name in the industry. On Thursday, Topgolf announced it will bring a high-tech driving range to West Des Moines.

The company plans to add the facility at the corner of Jordan Creek Parkway and Mills Civic Parkway as part of “The Parkways” development. According to their news release , the facility would feature 72 climate-controlled driving bays along with a restaurant, bar and other entertainment. This will be Topgolf’s first Iowa location. Chicago, Kansas City, Omaha and Minneapolis are the closest current locations to the metro.

This is the third such venue to be announced in the metro in the last year. Suite Shots is planning to build its second location in West Des Moines at the corner of Grand Avenue and I-35. Another golf entertainment hotel complex is being planned on Merle Hay Road in Johnston. Both of those venues were described as “Topgolf-like” when they were announced.

Topgolf hasn’t said when the West Des Moines location will open. They say it will create 300 full and part time jobs.

