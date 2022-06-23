ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Describes the Grueling 5-Month Audition

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYkKs_0gJvLGaM00

From the rave reviews from the entire Presley family, it appears that Baz Luhrmann couldn’t have chosen a better star for his Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis. Elvis’ only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, even broke a 3-month social media hiatus to praise Austin Butler, the actor behind Elvis.

In Lisa’s words, Austin “channeled and embodied” Elvis’ “heart and soul beautifully”. She continued to say that “his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully.”

For many weeks now, Austin Butler has been receiving well-earned adoration for his performance. Getting to this moment, however, was even more difficult than you might expect. According to the Elvis actor, earning the starring role in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic was nothing short of grueling.

The audition process began when Austin Butler sent Luhrmann a video of himself singing the Elvis Presley classic “Unchained Melody” while playing the piano, but for Butler, this performance was just the beginning.

“Then I flew to New York and we met,” Butler explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “And we just talked for three hours,” Butler recalled. “Then [Luhrmann] said, ‘Do you want to come in tomorrow and read a couple scenes from the script? … Do you want to come in tomorrow and sing a couple songs?'”

“We ended up doing that for five months,” he continued. “It was unlike any audition.”

Baz Luhrmann’s audition process was so intense, in fact, that Austin Butler was sure he didn’t get the part. It was only after receiving a call from Luhrmann himself that Butler knew he was successful.

Austin Butler Explains His Lingering Elvis Presley Accent

Though filming for Elvis ended months ago, Austin Butler has found it difficult to get back to who he was before Elvis. After two years of walking, talking, and breathing nothing but The King, Butler feels that Elvis has become a part of him.

Everything from his mannerisms to his tastes to his voice is now tinged with Elvis Presley. But to Austin Butler, this isn’t the least bit surprising. He was so committed to nailing his role as Elvis that he’s not even sure where Elvis’ voice ends and his begins.

“I didn’t do anything else for two years,” Butler explained. “That’s such a large chunk of life. I’m not surprised that it clicks in. You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits. Your mouth can change. It’s pretty amazing.”

“When I know that there are bits of Elvis that I’d have to click into in order to go on stage and be in front of a ton of people, being surrounded by his name everywhere, there’s a trigger,” he added.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Calls Experiencing ‘Elvis’ Biopic With Mom and Grandmother ‘Overwhelming’

Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, starring Austin Butler just premiered in theaters this week. However, before the brand new film even dropped, it had already begun to receive massive praise. Elvis saw critical acclaim, yes, but it also earned Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s love. Now though, after the film premiered at Cannes and then, afterward, Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough said experiencing the biopic alongside her mother and grandmother as a family was both special and “overwhelming.”
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Surrounded By Family For 'Elvis' Handprint Ceremony As Her & Michael Lockwood's Bitter Divorce Rages On

Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband Michael Lockwood ain't nothin' but a hound dog, but the singer is doing her best to ignore the drama and move on with her life.Case in point: despite their tiff over spousal and child support, the singer, 54, was happy to be beside her loved ones as they took part in the iconic handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.On Tuesday, June 21, Presley was joined by her three daughters — Riley Keough, 33, as well as 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper — and her mom Priscilla Presley, 77, to leave their mark...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

Was there anything real about Elvis Presley?

In Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” there’s a scene based on actual conversations that took place between Elvis Presley and Steve Binder, the director of a 1968 NBC television special that signaled the singer’s return to live performing. Binder, an iconoclast unimpressed by Presley’s recent work, had pushed Elvis to reach back into his past to revitalize a career stalled by years of mediocre movies and soundtrack albums. According to the director, their exchanges left the performer engrossed in deep soul-searching. In the trailer to Luhrmann’s biopic, a version of this back-and-forth plays out: Elvis, portrayed by Austin Butler, says to the camera,...
MUSIC
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Rave Reviews#Film Star
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s son, 10, backs Lamborghini into parked BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV — and promptly hit a BMW. The preteen was at a luxury car rental dealership with the actor, 49, and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on Sunday when he received permission to get in the driver’s seat of the Lambo, which starts at $230,000 for a 2022 model. Samuel put the yellow Urus in reverse, backing into the parked white vehicle. He immediately exited, checking on both cars. His dad did the same, comforting his youngest child with a hug. Neither the Lamborghini nor the BMW retained damage, a spokesperson for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Brings ‘1883’s Faith Hill to Tears as He Reveals John Dutton’s Untold Backstory

Placing her hand on her chest, Faith Hill was moved to tears as Kevin Costner revealed the Yellowstone history we haven’t seen. Last week, Costner, Hill, and Tim McGraw traveled to London to support the international debut of Paramount+. For married superstars Hill and McGraw, this meant revisiting their brilliant portrayals of 1883’s ancestral Duttons, Margaret and James. For Costner, however, it meant a hefty departure from ongoing Yellowstone Season 5 filming in Montana.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Full House’s Dave Coulier Says Lori Loughlin Was ‘Last’ Person on Cast He Thought Might Go to Jail

Dave Coulier would never in a million years believe that any of his Full House co-stars would go to the slammer, especially Lori Loughlin. Dave and Lori go way back. Coulier played Uncle Joey from episode one of the classic tv sitcom. Loughlin made her debut on a season 2 episode of Full House and remained for the rest of the series run. Both actors made appearances on the belated follow-up series, Fuller House. Given the show’s squeaky clean image, it’s hard to imagine any cast member behind bars. However, that’s exactly what happened to Lori Loughlin in 2020 following a college admissions scandal. Coulier was as shocked as anyone that his friend and costar spent 2 months in prison.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

486K+
Followers
52K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy