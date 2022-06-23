ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Gov. Parson signs bill exempting World Cup tickets from sales taxes

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and other officials were in Kansas City Thursday signing legislation that will affect the price of tickets in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Last week , Kansas City was awarded a bid to be one of a handful of cities across North America to be a host city in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Earlier this month , KSHB 41 News’ Caitlin Knute reported that while Kansas City stands to bring in revenue associated with visitors attending games, it won’t take in any sales taxes associated with tickets to the games.

"What most folks may not realize, is we had to pass a certain piece of legislation to remain on that list of potential cities that could get the FIFA World Cup here," Missouri Rep. Mark Sharp told KSHB 41 earlier this month. "What that legislation did, basically, was remove all sales tax from the sale of tickets for the tournament."

Gov. Parson signed the legislation — SB 652 — in a signing ceremony at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

