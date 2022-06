Anita Price has received the Helen C. Hanes Friend of Education Award, given at the Margaret Sue Copenhaver Institute for Teaching and Learning at Roanoke College. Anita Price, who attended two Historical Black Colleges and Universities, has been honored by Roanoke College, which is not an HBCU. Price, who attended Hampton University and graduated from Morgan State, has received the Helen C. Hanes Friend of Education Award, given at the Margaret Sue Copenhaver Institute for Teaching and Learning at Roanoke College.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO