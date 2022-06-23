Lincoln National Forest reopens on Friday, June 24

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – All three districts of the national forest received substantial rain over the past two weeks which significantly lowered fire danger. For this reason, The Lincoln National Forest will reopen on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 8am after being closed for a month due to fire danger.

More rain is forecasted over the coming weeks for the forest, which covers areas in southeastern New Mexico around Carrizozo, Capitan, Ruidoso, Cloudcroft, and Carlsbad. Forest lands, roads, trails, recreation sites, and campgrounds will again be open to visitors.

Fire Restrictions Lifted

The Lincoln National Forest will also lift fire restrictions. Over the past month, the average rainfall in the forest was 4 inches, with some areas seeing up to 5 inches.

“The ongoing rains have actually increased moisture levels to above-average for this time of year, which is why we decided to reopen the forest and lift fire restrictions,” Lincoln National Forest Fuels Specialist Josh DuBoise.

The fire danger rating is now at “moderate”. Fire danger ratings are established by examining factors like vegetation moisture levels and weather patterns.

The Lincoln National Forest has been closed since May 25, 2022.

Visiting the Forest

Forest visitors are required to follow the Leave No Trace principles. This includes never leaving a campfire unattended, taking all trash with you when you leave, and never camping near or driving through streams.

