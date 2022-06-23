ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Learn About Managing Cannabis Investment Funds With Poseidon's Emily Paxhia At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In September

By Joana Scopel
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emily Paxhia, co-founder and managing partner at Poseidon Investment Management will be sharing her insights on managing cannabis investment funds, access to capital and investing in cannabis during at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference September 13-14 in Chicago,. A Succesful Entrepreneur. Emily and her brother founded Poseidon in...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Analyzes One of His Largest Crypto Investments, Outlines How Play-To-Earn Economies Can Recover

Billionaire and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban is weighing in on how blockchain-based play-to-earn (P2E) games can revamp their economy. In a new interview with Bankless, Cuban, who’s an investor in Axie Infinity (AXIE), says that the game needs to find a business model that generates enough revenue so that it can create sustainable incentives for its users.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Emerging: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.000000000000001 cents per share. On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley Emerging will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.000000000000001 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Funds#Boards Of Directors#Psdn
Benzinga

Why This EV Maker Faces Downside Of Over 60% From Current Levels

Electric vehicle stocks came under significant selling pressure this year, leaving most of them as pale shadows of their old selves. As sentiment begins to turn around, one EV stock is facing the risk of losing more than half of its market capitalization, according to a Barron's report. High-end Focus...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says SEC Contradicted Itself by Suing Over XRP and Then Allowing Coinbase IPO

The CEO of Ripple Labs is calling out the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for applying inconsistent policies to different players in the crypto space. While speaking at the Collision technology conference in Toronto, Garlinghouse says the SEC employed contradictory tactics when it approved Coinbase’s S-1 initial public offering (IPO).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
SFGate

Netflix co-founder helps direct startups amid tech turmoil

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Longtime Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is renowned for building a video streaming service that has transformed entertainment, but it probably wouldn't have happened if not for his friendship with serial entrepreneur Marc Randolph. While brainstorming with Hastings in 1997, Randolph conceived the DVD-by-mail service...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Benzinga

Could This Company's Gastrointestinal Drug Be A Powerful Pill For People And Animals With Chronic, Debilitating Diarrhea?

San Francisco-based Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, says it is focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. The company reports developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Looking At Carvana's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Carvana CVNA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Artelo Biosciences Reveals Positive Pre-Clinical Results Of ART26.12, A Novel FABP5 Inhibitor, In Alleviating Chemotherapy-Induced Pain

Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, vice president of translational sciences at Artelo Biosciences Inc., ARTL presented new research results entitled, “Discovery and preclinical evaluation of a novel inhibitor of FABP5, ART26.12, effective in chemotherapy-induced pain,” during the opening oral session of the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) symposium. “Our...
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Leverage, red flags, and a changing venture landscape

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest, boldest and baddest technology news. This week we are not recording on a Tuesday as it’s a regular week. Though we would add that Equity will be live on Thursday, when we record our Friday episode. So if you wanted to come hang, make sure that you are following the show on Twitter.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
53K+
Followers
143K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy