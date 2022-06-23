ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Why Balloon Therapy Charleston is the only therapy you need for happiness – Meet Charleston Newest Party Stop

By Charleston Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, a new sensation is arriving in Charleston that will be sure to send you flying up to the clouds. Balloon Therapy Charleston is a concept in happiness and smiles. Whether you are planning a birthday for your beautiful child, wedding, bachelorette, sporting event, festival, conference, housewarming, engagement, themed party,...

Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 6/27: White and blue

Here’s a white and blue mystery photo in Charleston that might be tough to identify. What is it and where? Pay close attention to a couple of small clues. We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
The Post and Courier

Summerville historic tour tells stories of Ukrainian refugee and others who built the town

SUMMERVILLE — In 1905, a Jewish teenager named Saul Alexander fled religious oppression in Ukraine and arrived in South Carolina. He opened a tailor shop in downtown Summerville and within decades had become one of the most successful businessmen in the community. He died a millionaire in 1952, leaving his money in a charitable foundation that has since helped fund nonprofits, parks and projects aiding the area's Jewish community. His shop still stands on the corner of Hutchinson Square, though it has since become Cuppa Manna coffee house.
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Pride hosts annual parade downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston residents celebrated Pride Month on Saturday morning with Charleston Pride’s annual parade in downtown. The Charleston Pride Parade started at Wragg Square to march down King Street. at 9 a.m. Saturday. Floats, trucks, and local organizations paraded down King street in support of Charleston Pride. The annual parade supports the […]
live5news.com

Fire department holds parade for 3-year-old with kidney cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 3-year-old diagnosed with kidney cancer got a special firetruck parade on Sunday. Her name is Livie, and her favorite place to go is the Fire Museum in North Charleston. As a special surprise, the Charleston Fire Department drove through Livie’s neighborhood for her, her family...
live5news.com

‘Project Cool Breeze’ host giveaway in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A long line of cars came out to Lowes Foods in West Ashley to receive an air conditioner from Project Cool Breeze. It is the twenty-third year of Project Cool Breeze, a non-profit helping seniors in need in the Tricounty with proper cooling. The nonprofit also...
thelocalpalate.com

The New Faces of Highway 17

Lowcountry cuisine dominates most perceptions of South Carolina’s food. However, an alternative collection of recipes and cooking styles prevails through the northeastern corner of the state. Calabash fried fish, blackened shrimp, big breakfasts, and craft beers served ice cold fuel visitors traveling through the small coastal towns dotting Highway 17, the route for travelers who value the journey as much as the destination. Although this corridor has long been characterized by its pancake houses and fried seafood joints, new faces are setting the scene with craft beverage creators and interactive dining that brings the surrounding environment to life.
charlestondaily.net

Avery Research Center Receives Rare Recording of MLK Speech given in Charleston, SC as Part of New Collection

Capping a week of Juneteenth celebrations across the United States, the College of Charleston’s Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture is pleased to announce receipt of materials that will offer new insights into pivotal moments in the fight for civil rights in the South Carolina Lowcountry, including a rare recording of a speech made by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during a visit to Charleston less than a year before his death.
newheadlines.art

Gulf Stream Fishing Charters Charleston Sc

Gulf Stream Fishing Charters Charleston Sc. Listed below are examples of typical fishing trips for reference. Charleston charter fishing & harbor cruises. Redfin charters is a charleston fishing charter company that offers inshore, group and shark tours. The waters around charleston are a maze of salt marshes, creeks, and artificial reefs, all bustling with fish. A $100 fee is applied to the offshore boat to each additional angler over 4.
The Post and Courier

New Charleston nonprofit offers homeless a job and a place to live

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. New agency partners with apartments to offer homeless a job and a place to live. A new national...
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley Animal Center To Host Foster Fair In Hanahan

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Interested in learning about fostering kittens, puppies, big dogs, bottle babies, senior dogs and medical needs animals? If you answered “yes,” the Berkeley Animal Center will host a foster fair on Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Hanahan Library, which is located at 126 Old Murray Dr. in Hanahan. 📢 Stay […] The post Berkeley Animal Center To Host Foster Fair In Hanahan appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Charleston City Paper

Charleston Symphony to celebrate Fourth of July with free concert

The City of Charleston is back with its Fourth of July celebration at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park downtown at 8 p.m. July 2. The special free-to-attend concert at The Joe featuring the Charleston Symphony conducted by Yuriy Bekker will be followed by a fireworks display sponsored by Charleston Place.
iheart.com

Repticon returns to the Lowcountry this weekend

LADSON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - If you love reptiles, the place to be this weekend will be Exchange Park in Ladson. This show features live animals from around the world and pets and pet products direct from the experts at amazing prices you won’t find anywhere else. You can...
islandeyenews.com

Party Like It’s 1777!

Imagine this…it’s the 28th of June, and you are witnessing the “celebratory firing of cannon, parades of proud soldiers, flags and banners waving, reverent prayers of thanksgiving, and copious feasting and drinking.” “But, what?” say you. This can’t be the right date. This must be the 4th of July, Independence Day, the day our Republic began its noble experiment! But nay, my friend. I have the date right. It is indeed the 28th of June… and the year is 1777! Thus starts the description of what we now call Carolina Day as told by one of our favorite historians, Dr. Nic Butler, in one of his excellent episodes of the Charleston Time Machine (ccpl.org/Charlestontime-machine). Dr. Butler goes on to say, “Throughout the town and country, citizens raised their glasses in honor of the brave men who lost their lives on the 28th of June, to the gallant Sgt. William Jasper, and of course to Col. William Moultrie. It was likely the most ostentatious public celebration in the century-long history of South Carolina, and it set the bar for similar observances of the anniversary for all future generations.” [Italics are mine.] I highly recommend the rest of this CTM episode as Nic traces the fascinating history of the name change for this date, from simply “the 28th of June” to “Palmetto Day,” and finally to the current “Carolina Day.” So why all the hoopla? Firmly believing that there are many citizens, newcomers and long-time residents alike, as well as many of our young folks who don’t know the story, let me try to boil it down for you. By late 1775, the last Royal Governor of South Carolina, Lord William Campbell, had been run out of Charles Town by local patriots. At the same time, an immense fleet of warships and transports loaded with troops was being formed by the British across the Atlantic.
