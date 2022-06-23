ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Democrats blast 'extremist, right-wing' Supreme Court ruling: 'An invitation for more gun deaths and chaos in America's neighborhoods'

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats on Thursday criticized the Supreme Court's decision expanding gun rights. The ruling "is an invitation for more gun deaths and chaos in America's neighborhoods," Sen. Dick Durbin said. The Supreme Court expanded Second Amendment rights to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense purposes. Top Democratic leaders...

