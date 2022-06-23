ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Popular Boy Scouts camp in Mass. forced to close

By Kait Walsh, Melanie DaSilva
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zfzgj_0gJvEX1a00

CARVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Boy Scouts camp that’s been a local refuge for decades just sold to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for $1.4 million on Friday.

Camp Cachalot, in Carver, Massachusetts, has served as a home away from home for Boy Scouts throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island since the 1940s.

“The actual property transfer was signed in March of 1946, we just completed our 75th Anniversary celebration last year,” said Dennis Wilkinson, Cachalot historian.

Now the lights are off at the dining hall and the windows are shuttered as the camp officially closed on May 31.

Mid-may was the final weekend Boy Scout Troops could camp for a weekend and Bob Dorgan’s Fairhaven Troop did just that.

“This property, we’re told, is being sold as part of essentially a bill that our local council, all local councils, are getting,” Camp Cachalot Alumni Association Chairman Brian Bastarache said.

Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy in 2020 after thousands of men nationwide came forward claiming they were abused while in Scouts. The proposed settlement is about $2.7 billion, meaning councils across the country would contribute to that.

“This council has to give approximately $6 million, so this [camp] will be part of the $6 million,” Bastarache added.

In a statement, the Narragansett Council confirmed the sale of the camp to the Commonwealth adding, “The proceeds from the sales of real estate, along with other unrestricted assets available to us, will comprise our Council’s contribution to the survivor’s compensation Trust as part of the national organization’s bankruptcy process.”

The Narragansett Council went on to say it has not filed for bankruptcy and will continue camp at several other sites, including potentially Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, which was also sold off and is now owned by a nonprofit.

Wilkinson said the Scouts enrollment has been declining since the 1970s and this camp hasn’t been used as a weeklong summer camp since 2017.

“They decided to centralize their summer camping at Camp Yawgoog and like I said it’s been five years since that happened,” he explained.

Troops can decide if they want to go to Yawgoog, in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, or somewhere out of council like in Western Massachusetts.

“It’s a boy-led program, so in most cases, it’s a boy-led decision, and to be clear, even in a normal year, they might just want to go somewhere else just for variety,” Wilkinson said.

There is also another camp in the same state forest as Cachalot, Camp Squanto, but the alumni say there’s something special about Cachalot that they’ll miss.

“Water is crystal clear, there’s not a better place to go swimming, but it’s the group of people,” Bastarache said. “I don’t know why, but there’s a unique group of people here who are dedicated to the facility and that sort of dedicates them to each other.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Missing Swimmer Safely Located in Lakeville, Mass.

A swimmer who went missing Sunday night while at a pond in Lakeville, Massachusetts, was safely located on someone's boat, police said. Lakeville police confirmed the swimmer was fine after being found on a boat in the area. Police initially received a call just before 7 p.m. and said they...
LAKEVILLE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester to be Sold

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester’s License Commission meets on Thursday, June 30, with an agenda that includes licenses transfers for new ownership of O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston Street. Brendan and Claire O’Connor opened O’Connor’s in 1989, after immigrating a year earlier from Ireland....
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man dies swimming in pond on Cape Cod

Another person has died in Massachusetts waters. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, at 6:20 p.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were called to Long Pond in South Yarmouth for a missing swimmer. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the swimmer, a 29-year-old man from South Yarmouth, was last seen...
YARMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts Of America#Popular Boy Scouts#Camp Cachalot#Fairhaven Troop#The Narragansett Council#Commonwealth
liveboston617.org

Disgraced Mass Firefighter/EMT-P Charged by Feds in Fentanyl Caper

Formerly licensed Massachusetts paramedic and Malden Firefighter Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, has recently been charged with the tampering of liquid fentanyl vials while working at a private ambulance company. The charging document states that during the time period of March 2020 to early October 2020, Mangan was employed as...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Nearly 700 flights canceled across U.S., Logan sees drops and delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Airlines canceled nearly 700 flights across the U.S. Sunday, including at Logan Airport, officials said. Airline officials said they canceled some flights due to staffing problems and others because of severe weather in other parts of the country. At Logan, 51 flights in or out of the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
firefighternation.com

MA Paramedic Accused of Fentanyl Tampering, Replacing Drug with Saline

A former paramedic in Massachusetts is accused of tampering with fentanyl by replacing vials of the liquid version of the opioid with saline at the ambulance company she worked for, authorities announced Friday. Candice Mangan, the former licensed emergency medical technician paramedic, has been charged with tampering with a consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Multiple units report to house fire in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Foxborough Professional Firefighters Local 2252 helped Mansfield firefighters put out a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire happened in Mansfield on Eddy Street. According to Foxboro’s Instagram page, the fire began at the third floor attic. To put it out, they made an...
MANSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds evacuated as fire strikes Boston high-rise

BOSTON — Hundreds of construction workers were evacuated from a downtown high-rise on Congress Street, Friday, as a fire struck the 20th floor of the 43 story building that’s currently under construction. Annisha Simpson is a carpenter working on the building. Simpson was on the 32nd floor when...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

$1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts Saturday

A Massachusetts lottery player won the $1 million Powerball prize over the weekend. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Richdale, a convenience store in Gloucester. The jackpot on Saturday was worth an estimated $335 million. There was no winner and the jackpot increased to $346 million for the drawing Monday.
GLOUCESTER, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy