Westfield, MA

Starfires holding Military Appreciation night and military resource fair

By Amy Phillips
 3 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Starfires baseball team will sponsor a Military Appreciation Night at their game Friday.

The event is to honor the 104th Fighter Wing, but all military veterans and active-duty members get in for free. Gameday events will include a military resource fair, and an enlistment ceremony at the 7th inning, and the team will be wearing special uniforms honoring the 104th.

Downtown restaurants thriving with Thunderbirds fans

Additionally, fans bringing a bag of canned goods to be donated to One Call Away will receive one free admission ticket.

The game and event are being held Friday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Bullens Field in Westfield.

