Starfires holding Military Appreciation night and military resource fair
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Starfires baseball team will sponsor a Military Appreciation Night at their game Friday.
The event is to honor the 104th Fighter Wing, but all military veterans and active-duty members get in for free. Gameday events will include a military resource fair, and an enlistment ceremony at the 7th inning, and the team will be wearing special uniforms honoring the 104th.Downtown restaurants thriving with Thunderbirds fans
Additionally, fans bringing a bag of canned goods to be donated to One Call Away will receive one free admission ticket.
The game and event are being held Friday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Bullens Field in Westfield.
