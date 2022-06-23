Your Stories Q&A: Will I be taxed on the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit?

(WSYR-TV) — Check your mailbox! About 3 million homeowners in New York are receiving property tax relief checks.

Checks are starting to arrive this month. It is a one time only Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit (HTRC). This is separate from the STAR credit.

The Your Stories Team has taken phone calls and emails about HTRC, asking if you must claim it as income when you file your tax return next year.

The YS Team contacted both the New York Department of Taxation and Finance and local CPA John Marshall with the Bonadio Group.

Both confirmed you do not have to claim the HTRC as income, so you won’t be taxed on it. If you take the standard deduction come tax time, you’ll see no tax impact.

Marshall said if you itemize your deductions, you need to list the HTRC. But again, it will not be counted as income. The credit will reduce the amount you can deduct on the property tax section.

Eligibility for the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit:

Qualified for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption.

Income less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year.

A school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that is more than your 2022 STAR benefit.

Source: New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

