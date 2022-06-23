ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Honoring Veterans & First Responders Who Continue to Serve

By TPT Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeroes Among Us Awards – Honoring Veterans & First Responders Who Continue to Serve. The 4th Annual Heroes Among Awards, a program of Bethany’s Gait Ranch, honor those who have served in uniform and continue to give back through volunteering in the Quad Cities area. Members of the community are invited...

SignalsAZ

Prescott Remembers Granite Mountain Hotshots

On June 30, 2013, at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Nine years later, the City of Prescott and other agencies continue to remember the brave 19 with public tributes. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.
PRESCOTT, AZ
41st Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival this Weekend

The festival started as a fiddle contest dedicated to a local fiddler. In the mid-80’s it took on the character of a typical bluegrass festival. Until the mid-90’s, the event was held at Watson Lake Park, and then moved to its current downtown location on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in 1996. At that time the event changed character again to one with FREE admission. It remains the only FREE bluegrass festival of its caliber in the western United States. Financial support comes from local businesses, Lamb Chevrolet, the City of Prescott, Arizona Commission on the Arts and many additional Friends of Bluegrass, as well as raffle sales, festival tee shirts and the festival program.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Register Now- Youth Mental Health Awareness Conference

Our registration deadline for the Youth Mental Health Awareness Conference is fast approaching! Please register here by July 14th. To see a full list of the schedule, please visit https://justicementalhealth.com/. Yavapai County Community Health Services in partnership Arizona Department of Health Services and the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Pro-choice protesters block traffic in Downtown Flagstaff

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade and end a person’s constitutional right to abortion. States will now set their own precedents for when abortion services can be provided. In Arizona, Senate Bill 1164 restricts doctors from performing abortions...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Board Of Supervisors Make Major Move Toward School Safety

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a contract between the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Mutualink School Safety Emergency Alert System, a technology that provides direct communication between schools and law enforcement during an emergency threatening school safety. The system uses a panic button that allows school staff and administrators to alert police to an emergency and provides a critical 2-way communication channel.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YA Nation, Camp Verde sign major land agreement

After two decades of discussion and negotiation between the Yavapai-Apache Nation and Town of Camp Verde, leaders signed a monumental resolution and intergovernmental agreement Thursday, June 16 to enable the Nation to pursue the acquisition of more than 1,200 acres of property in and adjacent to Camp Verde. At the...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Showiest Summer Shrubs and Trees: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss the showiest summer shrubs and trees. Learn about Desert Willow, Mimosa, Chaste Tree, Crape Myrtle, and more. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free Garden Classes are offered every week at Watters...
PRESCOTT, AZ
#Veterans Day
Traffic stop in Arizona ends in seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A traffic stop in northern Arizona on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills, authorities said. A deputy pulled over a Black jeep on eastbound Interstate 40 near Prescott and found three fire extinguishers in the vehicle, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona Police attempting to locate missing person

Sedona Police is asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year old Yolan Miller. Officials say Miller was last seen at about 4-pm Sunday, after telling a friend she was going to Jerome. Her roommate saw her leaving in a hurry from their home in Sedona, wearing a bright teal shirt, grey shorts, grey tennis shoes, gold hairband with white pearls, and black sunglasses. Miller left in her dark grey Ford Escape, which has a temporary license. She has since missed work and a scheduled doctor’s appointment. She has not been seen or heard from since leaving her home. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sedona Police or Yavapai Silent Witness.
SEDONA, AZ
'Life-threatening' monsoon flooding in Flagstaff; Phoenix area expecting rain, wind: Live radar, updates

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flash flood warnings have been issued for Flagstaff and other neighboring towns as rain, wind and hail moves through northern Arizona Sunday afternoon. Nearly 5,000 homes lost power due to interference with a major power line, according to the APS outage map – but most of the homes have since had their power restored.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Wildfire morning update, 06/24/22: Pipeline and Haywire fires close in on full containment, monsoon moisture prompts some national forests to ease fire restrictions

The Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff was 85% contained as of Thursday afternoon before abundant monsoon rain fell on the San Francisco Peaks last night. Containment figures are likely higher today. Firefighters still report minimal fire activity though small hot spots do remain in some areas as heavy fuels continue...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 529 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Village At Oak Creek, or 8 miles south of Sedona, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Sedona, Munds Park, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Manzanita Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

