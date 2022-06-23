ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man arrested for burglarizing Charleston rental home

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was arrested Monday for allegedly burglarizing a rental property in West Ashley, Charleston police said.

According to a police report, police responded to a rental unit located within the Charlestowne Landing property after an overnight burglary. The property is used for weddings.

Police were told that in the last week no one stayed on the property.

At around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning, the front door of the rental unit was noticeably cracked and the door window had been broken.

Glass was found inside the door in addition to “bloody hand and fingerprints” on the door and wall of the unit, the report read.

Police also noticed multiple spots of blood on the walls and countertops in the unit, as well as an open and used first aid kit that was previously full and closed.

A license plate was found in a field at the rear of the property which belonged to William Braecklein, police said.

Braecklein, 38, was charged with second-degree burglary.

