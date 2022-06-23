ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beanie Feldstein Is Engaged, and the Photos Prove That Joy Still Exists in the World

By Alice Tecotzky
 3 days ago
Beanie Feldstein is going to tie the knot! The 28-year-old Booksmart and Funny Girl star is engaged to her girlfriend of four years, Bonnie...

