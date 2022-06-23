ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man flees from I-205 crash, leaves behind suspected meth, fentanyl pills

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Authorities reportedly seized a large amount of drugs suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl pills after a man ran away from a crash on the I-205 bridge Thursday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were called to a crash around 5 a.m. where they found one driver hurt.

The other driver allegedly ditched their Ford Explorer and ran away from the scene. The fleeing driver left behind more than 228 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 52 grams of suspected fentanyl pills inside his car, according to officials.

Officials said no arrests have been made at this time.

