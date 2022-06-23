ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘Why did you shoot me?’: Security guard charged in deadly shooting at Florida Publix store

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4YHH_0gJvCcYl00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A security guard was charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing a man inside a Florida Publix store last week, authorities said.

According to a WTVJ report, the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Friday night at a Publix store in Hollywood.

Police said the security guard, Andre Grey, got into a physical altercation with the man as the store was closing. According to the report, the man tried to enter the store and get past Grey. He refused to leave and punched the security guard in the face. At some point, Grey fired a shot, hitting the man.

Clearwater toddler in critical condition after injuries go untreated, police say

“Why did you shoot me?” the victim was heard asking Grey, according to WTVJ.

Police said the unidentified man was rushed to an area hospital and died about 30 minutes later.

Grey told investigators he did not render first aid since the man was still breathing.

The report said Grey knew the man and was crying when he learned about his death.

“I didn’t want to shoot him. It’s a life. I never meant to kill him,” Grey said, according to police.

Police said witnesses and surveillance video corroborated Grey’s recollection of events.

Grey was charged with manslaughter with a firearm. He turned himself into the Broward County Jail on Saturday, and is being held there on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 56

USAF RETIRED .....
3d ago

a lot of people don't listen anymore you try to ENFORCE rules and they start screaming CONSTITUTION at you...the store was closing. If he would of said ok I'll come back tomorrow and left like he should of he'd be ALIVE TODAY

Reply(3)
25
Bernice Simpson
3d ago

Clearly it was self defense...Looks like he won't be able to pull a Kyle Rittenhouse off....He didn't even go looking for a place to defend and still being charged..make any of this make sense..he was paid to do this job🤔

Reply
14
AP_000743.9daddf373d61465694b1d44978947695.0405
3d ago

If this isn't a stand your ground case then what is the point of the stand your ground law in Florida. Makes no sense

Reply(9)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Florida Publix#Nexstar Media Inc
reportwire.org

Tampa Police Arrest Man In Homicide – CBS Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, June 24. Taron Criner, 39, was arrested after surveillance footage, leads, and witness interviews identified him as the suspect. Biden Will Sign...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

1K guns collected at Tampa buy-back event

The Tampa Police Department had to shut down its gun buy-back event early Saturday due to "huge interest" from community members who sought to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms, a news release from the City of Tampa said.
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

After attacks, ‘huge’ police presence at Florida Pride event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Even before a gunman opened fire at an annual LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway, police officials in a Florida city that hosts one of the largest Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. were gearing up for “all hands on deck” to make sure the three days of festivities went off safely.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
WFLA

Bradenton man found dead, floating in canal

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies found a man’s body floating in a canal Friday morning, according to a release. The sheriff’s office said that at around 8:39 a.m., deputies responded to Magellan Drive and found the body of Horacio Enrique Salazar-Martinez, 54, of Bradenton. According to deputies, there was a crash that happened […]
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

WFLA

71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy