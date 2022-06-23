‘Why did you shoot me?’: Security guard charged in deadly shooting at Florida Publix store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A security guard was charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing a man inside a Florida Publix store last week, authorities said.

According to a WTVJ report, the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Friday night at a Publix store in Hollywood.

Police said the security guard, Andre Grey, got into a physical altercation with the man as the store was closing. According to the report, the man tried to enter the store and get past Grey. He refused to leave and punched the security guard in the face. At some point, Grey fired a shot, hitting the man.

“Why did you shoot me?” the victim was heard asking Grey, according to WTVJ.

Police said the unidentified man was rushed to an area hospital and died about 30 minutes later.

Grey told investigators he did not render first aid since the man was still breathing.

The report said Grey knew the man and was crying when he learned about his death.

“I didn’t want to shoot him. It’s a life. I never meant to kill him,” Grey said, according to police.

Police said witnesses and surveillance video corroborated Grey’s recollection of events.

Grey was charged with manslaughter with a firearm. He turned himself into the Broward County Jail on Saturday, and is being held there on a $100,000 bond.

