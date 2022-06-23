Suspect arrested after alleged shots fired, pursuit and standoff

KOAM Image

QUAPAW, Okla. – A tactical team deploys OC gas into a home in Quapaw, Oklahoma after an incident at a different location and pursuit.

“Due the suspect being a convicted felon, possibly armed and fired the handgun earlier at an individual, he posed a serious danger to the community.” – Quapaw Nation Marshal Service

Domestic Disturbance call, shots fired

According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, the incident started as a reported domestic disturbance involving shots fired on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to Whitebird Street. When they got there, the Marshal Service states the suspect ran into an adjacent wooded area. Marshals believed the suspect to be armed with a handgun.

Pursuit

Officers set up a perimeter and started searching for the suspect. They say they saw him run into the Elderly Housing area where he tried to find an unlocked home. Marshals chased the suspect into a wooded area. They didn’t find him.

Marshals state a short time later, they learned the suspect asked someone to pick him up at a home on Cayuga Street in Quapaw.

So, that’s where authorities headed.

Standoff

Once officers arrived at the Cayuga Street home, they say they visually saw the suspect coming out of the home toward the vehicle. The Marshals say the suspect saw them and ran back inside. Officers set up a perimeter and tried to get the occupants to come out.

However, authorities say they refused. Then, officers say it looked like the occupants started throwing items in front of the doors and windows inside the home.

Authorities got a search warrant for the home since no one was coming out. But because the suspect had felony warrants for weapon-related offenses, and because he allegedly discharged a handgun earlier in the day, a Cherokee Nation tactical team was called in.

The tactical team arrived and deployed OC gas into the home. The Marshals Service states they were able to remove occupants from the home safely.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspect in their media release.

