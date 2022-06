BYESVILLE, Ohio – Ray Watson, 96, the former mayor of Byesville died this week at his home. Mr. Watson served the village in many capacities over the years. He became mayor at the age of 90 and served from 2011 to 2015. Prior to that, he was a member of the village council, the Fire Chief of the Byesville Fire Department and a bus driver for the Rolling Hills School District. He also was a member of the U.S. Army and served in World War Two.

BYESVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO