BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, sits down with Shannon Heckt to talk about the abortion trigger laws that have immediately gone into effect. Abortion is effectively banned in the state of Louisiana and the three abortion clinics in Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans are now closed.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO