KEARNEY, Neb. -- A central Nebraska woman will spend the next year in prison after being sentenced on a federal drug conviction. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 53-year-old Jane Valenzuela, of Kearney, was sentenced on Wednesday, to one year and one day in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and K2. Following her release from prison, Valenzuela will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO