Kenneth Swanson, age 83, of Fargo, ND, died Thursday, June 23rd at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 29th at Bethel Church (2702 30th Ave South) in Fargo. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Church. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 Tuesday evening at the Church. Interment will in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City. An online guestbook and livestream of Ken’s services will be available at www.lerudmathias.com.

FARGO, ND ・ 19 HOURS AGO