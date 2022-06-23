Woods fire – Cherokee Road

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — His smile. It was the focus of speakers at the funeral for Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge who was killed this week in the line of duty. "He always smiled," Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said. "I told him one time I thought he was going to get bugs in his teeth because he was always smiling so much.”

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO