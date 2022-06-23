Woods fire – Cherokee Road

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash in Fletcher sent two to the hospital on Sunday afternoon with critical injuries. Few details are available right now, but officials on scene confirmed a crash occurred between a motorcycle and vehicle near the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Fanning Bridge Road on Sunday, June 26.
GREENWOOD, S.C (WSPA) – A man died almost two weeks after a motorcycle crash in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on June 14 at 9:54 p.m. on Florida Avenue at Blyth Road. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to Self Regional Healthcare but […]
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A motorcyclist died at the hospital after a crash earlier this month. according to the coroner. Christopher Scott Leagan, of Prosperity, was involved in a crash on June 14 at the intersection of Florida Avenue at Blyth Road. Leagan was initially taken to Self Regional Healthcare,...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash caused some traffic delays and several injuries at the intersection of North Pine Street and Garner Road, according to Spartanburg City Police. According to police, the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. involving three vehicles. Police said one vehicle hit a power pole, causing...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — With flags in their hands and hands over their hearts, the community paid their final respects to Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge Sunday. “I support the blue all the way,” retired firefighter Kimberly Walters said. “I had to be out here for it. I wouldn’t miss it for the world.” […]
ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman drowned Friday when her vehicle overturned into an Anderson County creek. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Westinghouse Road near McCrary Road around 3:45 p.m. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a vehicle was headed southbound on Westinghouse Road...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash shut down a busy Spartanburg street Friday evening. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash happened at 5:15 p.m. along North Pine Street and Garner Road. The crash involved three vehicles and caused one of the vehicles hit a power pole, officers said. All traffic lights at that […]
LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a crash Friday in Lyman. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash was between a moped and a truck on Inman Road. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 46-year-old Shawn Paul Camp of Inman. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital Friday afternoon.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the missing woman last seen at an address on Old Trail Drive. According to deputies, Devan Quirie was last seen on Thursday, June 23. They said she is five-foot-four inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown...
A North Carolina man is dead following a weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 9:30 Saturday night on West 8th Street in Greenville’s Woodside Community.
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were in a stand-off at a Simpsonville hotel on Sunday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to serve a warrant to someone at the Quality Inn. Deputies confirmed a suspect was taken into custody and...
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after his moped crashed into a truck. According to the coroner, the crash happened near Inman Road in Lyman. The driver, 46-year-old Shawn Paul Camp, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 12:39...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man is dead after a crash involving one vehicle, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Bethany...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has identified the Spartanburg man killed in a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at 3:37 a.m. on Drayton Road. According to troopers, an SUV hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway and the pedestrian died a short time later at a hospital.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman died in a crash Friday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Coroner Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. Erin Eileen Parker, 55, of Pendleton died as a result of drowning, following a car crash, Shore said. According to Shore, Parker...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There is a crash causing traffic delays on I-85 S near mile marker 63 in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more about this crash.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver died at the hospital after a crash early Friday morning in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2004 Maserati was going south on Bethany Road just before 2 a.m. when the car went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — His smile. It was the focus of speakers at the funeral for Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge who was killed this week in the line of duty. "He always smiled," Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said. "I told him one time I thought he was going to get bugs in his teeth because he was always smiling so much.”
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a shooting investigation is underway. Deputies say they received a call about a shooting on West 8th Street in the Woodside community in Greenville just after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a man dead from at...
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer in Moore. The crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on Highway 221 near Center Point Drive, according to troopers. We’re told there are injuries but we do not know the seriousness of them...
