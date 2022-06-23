ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Barricaded suspect who injured a man in a shooting arrested

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after shooting an individual and barricading himself inside a residence Wednesday evening.

At 9:18 p.m., CSPD officers reported to a shooting near the corner of Prairie Star Cir. and Starry Ln.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police reports say the suspect, identified as Daniel Ladeira, had returned to his residence and was inside with one occupant while refusing to come out. Due to the possible hostage situation, TEU responded to the scene.

A short time later, the occupant was able to leave the residence leaving only Ladeira barricaded inside.

Ladeira came outside of his residence and surrendered before police made entry with obtained search warrants.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Man arrested breaks police car window & resists officers

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was detained after breaking the rear passenger side window of a police car and resisting police early morning. At 9 a.m., CSPD officers responded to a domestic violence call and located the suspect, identified as Blake Kempfer, at a hospital where he […]
Man arrested Sunday morning in Colorado Springs after jumping on police car, hitting officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested Sunday morning in southeast Colorado Springs after hitting an officer in the head during a brief struggle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 5:15 a.m. near Academy and Astrozon when an on-duty officer saw a man walking in the middle The post Man arrested Sunday morning in Colorado Springs after jumping on police car, hitting officer appeared first on KRDO.
Woman survives hit-and-run, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash that left a woman lying in the middle of the road Friday evening. At 11:24 p.m., CSPD officers responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian near the area of 3700 Astrozon Blvd. near the South Academy Ace Hardware store. […]
Police arrest suspect of murder after stabbing man to death

UPDATE: CCPD has arrested Dustin Mitchell, 33, of Cañon City who was identified as the suspect who stabbed a 21-year-old man to death. Mitchell is being charged with the following: First Degree Murder First Degree Burglary Menacing Violation of Protection Order Domestic Violence Third Degree Assault No bond has been set for Mitchell. CAÑON CITY, […]
Pueblo police investigate deadly shooting, victim identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man in a shooting that occurred early morning off of Bohmen Avenue. Pueblo County Coroner confirms that 18-year-old Jacob Raymond Martinez died of a gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled and his family has been notified. At 1:19 a.m., PPD was […]
Two suspects arrested in string of Colorado Springs bank robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects were taken into custody in connection to multiple bank robberies. Between June 14 and 21, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit investigated multiple bank robberies involving the same subject. According to police, the robberies happened in the 00 hundred block of North Cascade Ave., the 6000 The post Two suspects arrested in string of Colorado Springs bank robberies appeared first on KRDO.
Ejected motorcyclist dies in collision with stopped truck

COLROADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a motorcycle fatality after a motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and died Friday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and compact truck near the intersection of Campus and Woodmen Rd. Once officers arrived, they were told […]
