NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Incarnate word surprised the college athletics world on Friday morning announcing they would be staying in the Southland Conference. “The timing of today’s announcement just one week before UIW had committed to join the WAC as a full member is highly disappointing. This was unexpected, but at the same time, we are confident that our membership is unified in their commitment to being one of the premier mid-major conferences in the country,” said WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO