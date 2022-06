ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department responded to an intoxicated male damaging property on the 200 block of South Cayuga Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. on June 24. A witness nearby described the suspect as a short Hispanic male in his 30s wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans with “salt and pepper” hair. The witness also said they observed the male hitting a white pick-up truck on the street before fleeing the area prior to the officers’ arrival.

ITHACA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO