Kansas Schools Poised to Allow Real-World Training to Count Toward Graduation Requirements

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas voters will be the first in the country to vote on abortion following Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Kansans still have access to abortion. But on August 2nd, Kansans will vote on a constitutional amendment to say it does not guarantee the right to abortion. The Value Them Both Coalition, pushing to approve the amendment, is hoping to capitalize on the Supreme Court ruling. But Ashley All of Kansans for Constitutional Freedom says the ruling hurts many American women. Meanwhile, most abortions are now illegal in Missouri following the Supreme Court decision. A 2019 Missouri law prohibits abortions "except in cases of medical emergency." Physicians who perform abortions in Missouri could face felony charges punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO