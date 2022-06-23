ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Schools Poised to Allow Real-World Training to Count Toward Graduation Requirements

Kansas Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kansas — For more than a century, Kansas students have earned credits — and, after enough of them, a high school diploma — based on how much time they spend in a classroom. The age-old “Carnegie unit” approach to education became the academic law of...

kansaspublicradio.org

KWCH.com

Kansans voters tackle abortion rights in August

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Saturday, June 25, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas voters will be the first in the country to vote on abortion following Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Kansans still have access to abortion. But on August 2nd, Kansans will vote on a constitutional amendment to say it does not guarantee the right to abortion. The Value Them Both Coalition, pushing to approve the amendment, is hoping to capitalize on the Supreme Court ruling. But Ashley All of Kansans for Constitutional Freedom says the ruling hurts many American women. Meanwhile, most abortions are now illegal in Missouri following the Supreme Court decision. A 2019 Missouri law prohibits abortions "except in cases of medical emergency." Physicians who perform abortions in Missouri could face felony charges punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Pro-choice protestors rally at the Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over two hundred Pro-choice protestors rallied at the State Capitol Friday evening. Most say they are saddened by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Pro-choice advocate, Vicky Luttrell says “I’m so very upset about the Roe vs. Wade decision and I’m very...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Hunting, fishing on public lands in Kansas made easier

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Kansas hunters and anglers will now find it easier to hunt and fish on public lands. Due to a “new-and-improved system,” courtesy of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, anglers and hunters will no longer need a separate login for the new licensing purchase system, Go Outdoors KS, to “check-in” […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas ranked safest state during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been found to be the safest state for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. With around 67% of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and new cases generally trending downward, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, and Kansas made the top of the list.
carthagenewsonline.com

The White Pages: Another Bill Signed Into Law

On June 16, I was honored to attend the bill signing ceremony for a measure I handled in the Senate, House Bill 1472. Now law, HB 1472 adds cryptocurrency to the list of financial transactions that are subject to the penalty provisions of money laundering. The governor also signed legislation into law to allow cottage foods to be sold online, increase access to addiction mitigation medication and protect property owners’ rights during eminent domain cases.
CARTHAGE, MO
FingerLakes1.com

Sales tax elimination for Kansas food sales

A discussion happening with lawmakers in Kansas could possibly eliminate sales tax on food sales for residents. If the bill passes, food sales tax would end in 2025. The bill is currently making its way through the state legislature. Right now, the food sales tax is 6.5%. Under this proposal,...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Roe Is Overturned: Here's What that Means for Abortion in Kansas

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, in a decision overturning the nearly 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade, ruled that it’s up to each state to determine what, if any, restrictions to impose on abortion access. That ruling raises the stakes for an upcoming constitutional amendment vote in Kansas. The high court’s ruling confirms what was expected for weeks after a draft of the decision was leaked showing the 1973 precedent was doomed. The country is now covered with a state-by-state patchwork of differing abortion laws. Some states could follow the ruling by enacting more restrictive laws — including Kansas. But the Sunflower State will first need to change the Kansas Constitution before it can pursue them.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Wyoming man makes emergency landing in Western Kansas

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. - A man from Wyoming was uninjured after the plane he was piloting crashed just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the Montezuma Airport in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reported that a Kit Fox 5 Vixen plane piloted by 55-year-old Lester Smothers of Casper, Wyoming was attempting a flight from Meade, Kansas to Casper, Wyoming.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Schmidt Proposes 'Retire Tax Free' to Eliminate Retirement Income Taxes in Kansas

Kansas Attorney General and GOP gubernatorial hopeful Derek Schmidt proposed a plan to eliminate state income taxes on retirement benefits and savings for Kansas residents. Speaking on Bill Small's KGGF Morning Show Thursday, Schmidt said this would be a way to slow down the outward migration of Kansas residents who leave the state after retirement.
KANSAS STATE

