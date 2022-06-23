Lena Dunham’s Big-Screen Comeback Looks Sexily Hilarious

Because goading the internet is more fun than thinking about your ongoing wrongful death lawsuit, Alec Baldwin has announced an upcoming interview with none other than disgraced director Woody Allen. “I love you, Woody. Instagram, I’m with Woody, Tuesday, 10:30. Be there,” a gleeful-looking Baldwin said in a video posted to his Instagram on Sunday. The actor has been a longtime chum of Allen’s since starring in the director’s 1990 film Alice. Maintaining in the video’s caption that he “COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation,” Baldwin appeared to take aim at the HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow, which investigates the allegations that Allen, 86, sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. But Baldwin could just as easily have been referring to the speculation surrounding his role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of a low-budget Western after a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off last October. A criminal investigation by Santa Fe County authorities into the incident is ongoing, as is the suit filed by Hutchins’ family against Baldwin and several other producers.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO