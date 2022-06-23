ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lena Dunham’s Big-Screen Comeback Looks Sexily Hilarious

By Coleman Spilde
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Bernthal stan accounts, batten down your hatches: The first trailer for Lena Dunham’s new coming-of-age comedy Sharp Stick is finally here, and Bernthal manages to charm his way through the majority of its 230 seconds, gold chains and biceps galore. Hallelujah. The trailer opens in flashback with...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Alec Baldwin, Woody Allen to Join Forces for the Worst Instagram Live Ever

Because goading the internet is more fun than thinking about your ongoing wrongful death lawsuit, Alec Baldwin has announced an upcoming interview with none other than disgraced director Woody Allen. “I love you, Woody. Instagram, I’m with Woody, Tuesday, 10:30. Be there,” a gleeful-looking Baldwin said in a video posted to his Instagram on Sunday. The actor has been a longtime chum of Allen’s since starring in the director’s 1990 film Alice. Maintaining in the video’s caption that he “COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation,” Baldwin appeared to take aim at the HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow, which investigates the allegations that Allen, 86, sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. But Baldwin could just as easily have been referring to the speculation surrounding his role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of a low-budget Western after a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off last October. A criminal investigation by Santa Fe County authorities into the incident is ongoing, as is the suit filed by Hutchins’ family against Baldwin and several other producers.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Jeremy O. Harris Let Go From HBO’s ‘The Vanishing Half’

Last February, HBO announced that Jeremy O. Harris, the playwright behind the groundbreaking Slave Play, would serve as a writer and executive producer on The Vanishing Half, the cable network’s adaptation of Brit Bennett’s best-selling novel about the decades-spanning relationship between two identical twin sisters—both light-skinned and Black—whose paths deviate and converge as they contend with lynching, domestic abuse, and colorism in America. Joining him as EPs were Issa Rae, Aziza Barnes, and Stephanie Allain.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylour Paige
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Kristine Froseth
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s son, 10, backs Lamborghini into parked BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV — and promptly hit a BMW. The preteen was at a luxury car rental dealership with the actor, 49, and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on Sunday when he received permission to get in the driver’s seat of the Lambo, which starts at $230,000 for a 2022 model. Samuel put the yellow Urus in reverse, backing into the parked white vehicle. He immediately exited, checking on both cars. His dad did the same, comforting his youngest child with a hug. Neither the Lamborghini nor the BMW retained damage, a spokesperson for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

The Story Behind the Final Line in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

It’s no secret that the Star Wars prequels were not well-received. It’s not something we need to rehash, but despite their critical reception—or maybe because of it—some of the best and longest-lasting memes that have come out of this galactic franchise stem from those early 2000s films. There’s Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious’ “Do it;” the tragedy of Darth Plageius the Wise; and there’s, of course, Anakin’s hatred for sand.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Zolita on Why We Need More Joyful Queer Love Stories

I will never forget the day the “Born This Way” music video came out. My best friend and I rushed home from school, arranged ourselves on my bed, and flipped open my laptop. There Gaga was in her prosthetic, alien glory, sitting on a crystal-like throne as she declared her manifesto: “The beginning of the new race—a race that bears no prejudice, no judgment, but boundless freedom.” Halfway through the song, Gaga sang the word “lesbian.” To hear my favorite pop star proudly say the word I had been taught by society to believe was a dirty one, and had so fiercely rejected as a label for myself, was life-changing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Beast

Regina Spektor Is Grateful for the Bunnies and Thunderstorms

Over the past two decades, fans of Regina Spektor have come to rely on the indie-pop musician for a few things: a mixture of whimsical and devastating lyrics; high, piercing vocals; a gorgeous piano; the sort of worldbuilding you find in a short story or fable; and a sense of humor.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy